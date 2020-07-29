Aparshakti Khurana's New Song 'Ghanta' Out Now; Receives Love From Fans

Aparshakti Khurana recently released his new song called Ghanta and also uploaded a post on Instagram to inform his viewers. The song has since been loved by fans and is gaining many comments. His post on Instagram also featured a small preview of his song and the video, to which he added a fun caption. Take a look at Aparshati's post and his new video as well.

Aparshakti Khurana's new song Ghanta just launched and the artist uploaded a celebratory post on Instagram. Viewers could see Aparshakti perform his own song. The artist was seen working hard and struggling. He can be seen sporting specs, blue tie, blue pants and white shirt. Aparshakti's song seems like an anthem for the over-worked citizen. The video gained many comments which were positive. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Aparshakti Khurana's Instagram

Aparshakti Khurana's Post

Aparshakti Khurana also added a small preview of the song on his Instagram. He added a long caption with his post. The artist first mentioned that his new song was out and also wrote down a few lines from the song. He wrote - Song Out Now!! Ghante ki tarah!! Kabhi yaha se baja, Kabhi waja se baja, chaaron taraf se baja!!! Presenting (#) Ghanta with (@) Jjust music official. Song out now and added a few tags. His post also gained many positive comments:

Pic Credit: Aparshakti Khurana's Instagram

Aparshakti Khurana is very active on social media and keeps his fans entertained. He recently uploaded a dynamic picture of himself in all black. The actor sported black pants, t-shirt and shoes. Aparshakti captioned the picture - “I will stop wearing black when they invent a darker colour” -Wednesday Addams. Take a look at the post which gained a lot of love from fans:

He has also been posting images of his funny tweets. One of his tweets read - I have a joke on Photography but I don't think it will click. He mentioned in the caption that this was for his photographer friends. Take a look at his post:

Promo Pic Credit: Aparshakti Khurana's Instagram

