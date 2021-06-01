Aparshakti Khurana Jams On Shammi Kapoor's 'Badan Pe Sitare' With Dad; Watch Video

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana, on Monday, took to his verified Instagram handle and shared a reel video, which also featured his father. Interestingly, the son-father duo can be seen singing the popular Bollywood song Badan Pe Sitare, picturised on actors Shammi Kapoor and Vyjayanthimala. In the video, Aparshakti can be seen playing the guitar while his father synchronises with the former. The duo crooned the intro of the song. Instagramming the video, Khurana wrote a brief caption, which read, "Jamming with Pitashree".

Aparshakti Khurana jams with his father:

In a couple of hours, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor's video post managed to garner an overwhelming response from his 1.1M Insta fam. Many of his followers praised the actor in the comments section. Red-heart, heart-eyes and fire emoticons were a common sight in his comments box.

Interestingly, this is not the first time when Aparshakti Khurana's father has accompanied the Luka Chuppi actor for a jamming session. A handful of video posts on Khurana's feed features his father. In his previous post, shared on May 16, the son-father duo gave a quirky touch to their jamming session as Aparshakti was seen whistling Udit Narayan and Sadhana Sargam's song Humne Ghar Chohra Hai. Meanwhile, his father entered the frame playing the 50s' popular song Aadha Hai Chandra Ma on the flute.

A peek into Aparshakti Khurana's Instagram

Apart from keeping his Insta fan entertained through his feed, the Dangal actor also keeps them posted with his whereabouts and upcoming projects. With his latest Instagram post, the actor unveiled the official poster of his upcoming single, Aaya Jado Da. The poster featured him along with his co-star Parul Gulati. In his caption, the actor wrote, "Guysss just before the lockdown I shot a song with my favourite people. I haven’t sung this one but its kinda close to my heart". However, the release date of the song was not mentioned.

On the professional front, the 33-year-old actor was last seen in Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D, released in 2020. In the Remo D'Souza directorial film, he was seen portraying a brief role. Along with the above music track, the actor has multiple projects in his kitty, including Helmet.

