Aparshakti Khurana Wishes The 'best In The World' For Ayushmann's Daughter On Her B'day

Ayushmann Khurrana's brother Aparshakti Khurana shared the most adorable birthday post for his niece, who turned 7 years old. The actor took Instagram to share an adorable picture with her and wrote a long caption to share along with the post. He wished her 'Happy Birthday' through his post and also wished her 'the best in the world'. Check out Aparshakti Khurana's birthday post for Ayushmann Khurrana's daughter, in the story below.

Aparshakti's post for Ayushmann Khurrana's daughter is too cute

Aparshakti shared a candid picture with Aysuhmann's daughter, Varushka. He wrote, "Can’t believe the girl who takes all our worries away with her smile turns 7 already!!!! But Varushka no matter how old you grow, for Chachu you will always be Varuuusshkuuuuu. Always wishing the best in the world for you our baby girl â¤ï¸ Rise and shine like you always do â­ï¸ ðŸŒŸ ðŸŒŸ"(sic). He shared an old candid picture with her, and wrote no matter how old she grows, she’ll always be a little baby for him.

Aparshakti's sister-in-law Tahira Kashyap reacted to his post with a comment 'Aww' while Ayushmann left a cute heart under his post. Several other celebrities reacted to the latter's post and wrote 'Mashallah', 'This is adorable!', under his post. One Instagram user left a comment, 'such an adorable lil munchkin ðŸ¥°! happy birthday to Varushka ♥ï¸!', while another fan wrote, 'Happy Birthday to this beautiful baby girl â¤ï¸'(sic).

Meanwhile, Ayushmaan Khurrana also shared an adorable post for his daughter, on her birthday. He shared a picture of his daughter Varushka from one of their international trips. He wrote, "Happy birthday little one â¤ï¸ The most diligent one in the family. A voracious reader and a disciplined learner. How have you become like that? That too so early in life. You need to chill ok. Always be true to this pic. This was our last international trip. Jan 2020. Nassau. The Bahamas."(sic). Professionally, Ayushmann will be seen in two upcoming Bollywood films Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Anek. Meanwhile, actor Aparshakti who was last seen in the film Street Dancer, will be seen in an upcoming Hindi film titled Helmet.

(Image source: Aparshakti Khurana, Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram)

