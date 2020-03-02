Appalling To See So Much Fake One-sided News About India In Foreign Media: Tusshar Kapoor

Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor on Monday expressed his concern over the fake 'one-sided' stories reported by International media. Kapoor said he is 'appalled' to see the 'fake' International media coverage about India. Kapoor's tweet comes amid the controversy over US-based newspaper Wall Street Journal allegedly misreporting on IB Officer Ankit Sharma's death during the Delhi riots by carrying a false quote of his brother Ankur Sharma, over which a complaint has been filed.

Kapoor in his tweet further wrote that he now wonders whether 'stuff' said about North Korea, a 'truly authoritarian regime' was 'ever true'. The 43-year-old actor concluded his tweet with hashtags 'India Is United'.

Many users on Twitter came out in support of Tusshar Kapoor's tweet and said, "It is very refreshing to see a Bollywood actor calling out the one-sided narratives. Takes guts. Kudos to you."

Appalling to see so much fake one sided news about my country in the international media! Now one wonders whether stuff said about truly authoritarian regimes like North Korea was ever true! #indiaisunited #delhiriots #peace — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) March 2, 2020

Ankur Sharma's clarification

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Ankur Sharma said, "I never passed any such statements to the Wall Street Journal. I have since the beginning told of the people who had taken my brother. Tahir Hussain's people took him to his house and murdered him. We want to get justice," said Ankur Sharma. "There are trying to lie, spread rumours. What I have spoken to you, I spoke to everyone. I request the government to take action," he added.

Complaint filed over its reporting of Ankit Sharma's murder; here's what WSJ reported

Wall Street Journal's report

On Friday, Police complaints were filed against Wall Street Journal for 'defaming particular religion & spreading communal tension' by activist group - Legal Rights Observatory. The WSJ report titled “India’s Ruling Party, Government Slammed Over Delhi Violence” claimed that 'rioters armed with stones, rods, knives and even sword' had charged into the street where Sharma's home was situated, quoting Ankur.

WSJ quoted Ankur saying, "they shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' [Glory to Lord Ram]; some even wore helmets'. Moreover, WSJ claimed Ankur said 'they started throwing stones and bricks at the residents, who rushed to Ankit to help... Later, his body was found in a ditch."

Maharashtra Cyber Cell transfers complaint against WSJ's riot reporting to Delhi Police

