AR Rahman's '99 Songs' Hero Ehan Bhatt Snaps A Picture With THESE 'legends'; See Pics

AR Rahman's 99 Songs main lead Ehan Bhat had the ultimate fanboy moment when he met music and cinema legends and snapped a picture with them. The 29-year-old actor excitedly shared the picture with his fans on his Instagram. Set to debut in April, Ehan is gearing up to enter the industry with AR Rahman's passion project 99 Songs. Check out Ehan Bhat's Instagram post here.

'With dearest'

Currently, AR Rahman and Ehan Bhatt are busy promoting their upcoming release 99 Songs. During these promotions, the upcoming actor chanced upon the legendary figures of the industry, music director Sivamani and Malayalam cinema actor Mohanlal, and snagged a picture with them along with AR Rahman. The four of them smiled brightly while getting clicked and Ehan simply captioned the video 'With dearest' and tagged everyone in the picture.

Netizens' react to Ehan Bhat's Instagram

Several fans and media personalities could not help but marvel at the picture as three legendary figures got clicked together. Many fans appeared happy for the newcomer as they poured in wishes and compliments for him. Several commented about how they cannot wait for his new project and are looking forward to seeing him on the big screen. One fan commented 'legends in a single frame' as they saw Mohanlal, AR Rahman, and Sivamani together in one frame.

Pic Credit: Ehan Bhat Instagram.

Who is Ehan Bhat?

The excitement about the singer-songwriter AR Rahman's upcoming movie is quite evident with several fans awaiting the movie eagerly. The question many of the fans might have with the movie is the new actor debuting in Bollywood. Ehan Bhat is a 29-year-old actor hailing from Srinagar who will mark his debut in Bollywood on the 16th of April this year. According to IMBD, the actor is trained under Bernard Hiller in Los Angeles and was selected for Rahman's upcoming release.

Pic Credit: Ehan Bhat Instagram.

99 Songs, directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, depicts the world of music where the newcomer will play the role of a musician on screen. To prepare for his debut role, the actor enrolled in KM Music Conservatory in Chennai to get practical knowledge of music. Apart from his movie, the actor has work in several TV commercials.

Promo Pic Credit: Ehan Bhat & AR Rahman Instagram

