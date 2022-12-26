Arijit Singh's Team Says 'no Stampede-like Situation' At Singer's Ahmedabad Concert

Arijit Singh's team has finally responded to the reported stampede-like situation that occurred on Sunday during his concert in Ahmedabad. It was reported that several of his fans sustained injuries due to 'poor management.'

Responding to the reports, Azhar Shaikh from Arijit's team exclusively spoke to Republic Media Network and said that the event went on with proper planning. "There was no stampede as such. The event went on with proper coordination and planning," said Azhar.

A social media user, who attended the event Sunday night, shared a picture of his friend's injured leg claiming that the latter underwent surgery after sustaining injuries at the concert venue. His caption read, " @arijitsingh look what the mismanagement at the Ahmedabad concert has caused us! A friend is going under a surgery right now due to poor management. Zero support from the crew, post this disastrous incident."

Check out his tweet below:

@arijitsingh look what the mismanagement at the Ahmedabad concert has caused us! A friend is going under a surgery right now due to poor management. Zero support from the crew, post this disastrous incident. @GypsyEvents @IndiaToday #ArijitSinghLive pic.twitter.com/xFMCij7fku — Prasang Saraf (@Sarafprasang) December 25, 2022

Reacting to the incident, Azhar said, "There was no such case, where people had to get stitches like you are saying. You can ask Gypsie and 3rd Eye Events, no overbooking was done."

On December 23, a similar incident was reported, where several of playback singer Shaan's fans sustained injuries due to a stampede-like situation during his concert in West Bengal.

People, who were injured at the concert were rushed to a nearby hospital, said police.