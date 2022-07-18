The latest track Kesariya from the upcoming sci-fi drama, Brahmastra has left fans drooling over the chemistry between the lead stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The song that was released on Sunday, has already become a sensation among the fans who are listening to it on loop.

However, just before the release, on Saturday, singer Arijit Singh who crooned the popular track, sang the entire number in front of a pool of people in Sydney. The videos from the rocking concert have gone viral on social media leaving fans stunned by the singer's soul-stirring performance.

Arijit Singh croons Kesariya at a concert

The song released on Sunday marks an important milestone in the life of couple Alia and Ranbir as it features their first onscreen presence together. The love anthem had fans hooked ever since director Ayan Mukerji released a short teaser just before the couple's wedding in April.

Before the release, Arijit gave an exclusive preview of the song to fans in Sydney at a concert where he performed the song live. Enthralling all with his soulful voice, the singer sang the entire song which is composed by Pritam and written by Amitabh. A short clip shared by a fan from the concert has since gone viral online that shows the audience swooning with joy as the singer starts singing the popular song.

Did he sing the full song live? :O — . (@kunjam48) July 16, 2022

Please tell me is it live... It's exactly same as studio. — Shreya Ghoshal Fan (@riteshraghav21) July 16, 2022

भगवान करे आप हमेशा ऐसे ही आगे बढ़ते रहें — Official Karan (@Officia91511601) July 16, 2022

Apart from the song, Alia Bhatt in a live session revealed how her upcoming film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is really special to her as it has given them Kesariya, a song that symbolises their off-screen relationship. In a Q&A session on Instagram ahead of the track's launch, Kapoor said he and Bhatt would often wonder about having a 'couple song'.

"Alia and I have spoken about this 'What is our song?", he said. To which Bhatt added, that it was "weird" they didn't have their song for the longest time."Now we have 'Kesariya' and it's special" the actor, who announced her pregnancy last month, added. The Ayan Mukerji directorial film is slated to hit the screens on September 9, 2022.

Produced by Star Studios, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the forthcoming drama will release in five languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

IMAGE: Instagram/AliaBhatt/Twitter/ArijitianFans