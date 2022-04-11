Arjun Kapoor & Anshula Celebrate 'Pet Day', Duo Share Glimpses Of Their Pooch Maximus

Actor Arjun Kapoor often keeps his fans entertained with glimpses of his pet Maximus. The actor has a host of images and videos in which his dog steals the show with his cuteness. Now, on Pet Day, the 2 States actor has shared a post dedicated to his British bulldog. He shared a clip that features him and his sister Anshula playing with their dog.

Arjun Kapoor celebrates Pet Day with his pooch Maximus

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Arjun went on to share a cute video of his pooch Maximus. The clip also features his sister Anshula Kapoor, who is seen adoring the little bundle of joy. Anshula smiles ear to ear as she showers love on her pet. Arjun looked uber-cool in a checked shirt, and his sister looked cute in an orange-coloured satin shirt paired with black pair of pants.

The Half Girlfriend actor also wrote in his caption, "He clearly loves you more than he loves me. @anshulakapoor #petday". Well, the post garnered several comments but one that caught everybody's attention was of Anshula as she wrote, "Duhhhh, it’s coz I give him the best bum scratches". A netizen commented, "so cute", while some even dropped hearts to the post.

Well, Anshula also shared some glimpses on the photo-blogging site and called Arjun and Maximus her 'love of life. She captioned the post, "The loves of my life in one frame ❤️#BestBros #ChroniclesOfMaximus #NeverADullMomentWithThemAround #Mine".

Arjun mourns the demise of 2 States co-star Shiv Subramanyam

Earlier, in the day, Arjun Kapoor mourned the demise of his 2 States co-star Shiv Subramanyam. He took to his IG stories and wrote, "Rest in peace Shiv sir, You will be missed." Actor and screenwriter Shiv Subrahmanyam was last seen in the movie Meenakshi Sundareshwar. He has worked in films like Hichki, Rocky Handsome, and Kaminey. The cause of the actor's death has not been ascertained yet.

Arjun Kapoor on the professional front

On the work front, the Gunday actor will soon be seen in Ajay Bahl's next film which is touted to be a romantic thriller. The film is titled The Lady Killer and the actor will take on a role alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The actor broke the news about his involvement in the film on Instagram as he wrote, "Isme Thrill hai. Romance Hai. Emotion Hai. Suspense Hai !!! Presenting to you, #TheLadykiller. A thrilling, nerve-racking love story & my most ambitious film yet. Thank you my director @ajaybahl66 for your belief in me." Apart from that, Arjun Kapoor will also be seen in Kuttey, for which he is currently shooting. Directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, the film will also star Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah and Radhika Madan.

