Arjun Kapoor Arranges Romantic Surprise For Malaika Arora In Maldives, Calls Her 'a Vibe'

Celebrity couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are currently enjoying their quality time in Maldives. The pair, who is quite active on Instagram, are often treating their fans and followers with pictures and videos from their trip featuring each other. Arjun Kapoor, on Monday, shared a reel video where he can be seen giving fans glimpses of the romantic surprise he planned for Malaika.

The video shows how Arjun threw a romantic surprise for Malaika with a dinner on the beach. The actor added Harrdy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee to the post. Watch the video below.

Arjun Kapoor plans romantic surprise for Malaika Arora

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Arjun posted a video where Malaika can be seen donning a yellow gown and walking towards the beach. As the model and actor reaches a spot, she finds a big heart with fairy lights on the sand. The setup also has a table and two chairs which are placed at the centre of it. Several lamps are also placed on the table and the setting looks romantic as Malaika enjoys a drink under the night sky.

Sharing the video, Arjun wrote, "She is a vibe … and it’s on fleek!" Many fans and followers rushed to flood the comments section with positive messages. Several celebs also took the opportunity to compliment the actor. Sikander Kher wrote, "Hope you guys didn’t electrocute your feet." A netizen hinted at the wedding season and commented, "Bhai lage hath tum bhi hath Peele karwa hi lo ab (Brother, you also get married now)."

Earlier, Arjun dropped a video of himself and Malaika working out in the pool as they cycled side-by-side. In the caption, he called her a tough 'task master' as he compared her to his trainer. The couple seemed extremely dedicated and focused as they cycled in the water and the actor added the famous song Jugnu by Badshah in the background. The actor wrote, "When the girlfriend is a tougher task master than your trainer. I’m working out even on holiday in the @patinamaldives pool thanks to @malaikaaroraofficial !!!" Malaika also commented on the post, in which the two began laughing after their workout at the end of the video.

The couple is staying at the Patina Maldives, located at the Fari Islands and often gives fans a sneak-peek into the scenic beauty on their vacation. The official website of the resort they have nestled away in reads, "In extraordinary urban and natural landscapes, Patina brings desired, unexpected, sophisticated, and fresh experiences together to reveal layers and depths of possibility to the spending of precious time."

