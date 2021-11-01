Arjun Kapoor Backs India After 2 Straight Defeats, Says 'allow Them To Breathe And Learn'

India faced heartbreak on the cricket field as it slumped to its second consecutive loss in the World T20 tournament, against New Zealand, and their supporters too were heartbroken and many even angry. The team received intense criticism as once again they were beaten comprehensively, with many overs to spare. The chances of the unit qualifying for the semi-finals now is slim as it will also depend on the other results in their group going in their favour.

Amid the backlash, Arjun Kapoor came out in support of the team. The actor highlighted the performances of the team over the last 10 years to suggest that this was a rare failure. He urged fans to be patient with them to recover from the loss and return to their best.

Arjun Kapoor supports Team India amid backlash for defeat against New Zealand

Arjun took to his Instagram stories to write that the fans' 'ego gets bruised' when India lost one match, so two defeats would naturally hurt because the team had brought smiles and created expectations with their performance in the last decade. The Ishaqzaade star added that one should not forget that the team was playing in a bubble, in restricted surroundings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for the last year.

He accepted that the team was not at their 'best' on Sunday, but added that being fans, one had to be at their 'best' to allow them to 'breathe and learn from a loss or two even.' He stated that nobody liked to lose, but more importantly 'nobody likes losers who try and get off on other people's failure either.'

'Grow a pair and be gracious about us not winning to boost our egos,' he concluded his message.

India lose to New Zealand

None of India's batsmen could tackle the Kiwis bowling as the top five folded for under-20 each and only two players could score than more than a run-a-ball, as they managed just 110-7 in 20 overs. The New Zealand batsmen achieved the target in just 14.3 overs, with Jasprit Bumrah's two wickets being the sole bright spot.

India will now have to beat Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia, and then hope Pakistan or New Zealand face defeats, and hope for a chance to qualify.