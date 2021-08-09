Arjun Kapoor Hails Neeraj Chopra For Battling Obesity, Says 'You're An Inspiration To Me'

Athlete Neeraj Chopra, who brought immense pride to the country after winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, is an inspiration to Arjun Kapoor. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor took to his Instagram stories and shared a news article while sharing his thoughts on Neeraj battling with obesity to realize his dream. The actor called him an ‘inspiration’ for many. He also penned the difficulties associated with obesity and how Neeraj overcame everything to fulfil his dream of representing India in the Olympics and winning the ultimate prize.

Neeraj Chopra receives appreciation post from Arjun Kapoor

He wrote, "Just battling obesity can be physically and mentally exhausting. This boy has not just overcome that, he has kept his eyes on the prize to ace an Olympic gold medal. Neeraj, you are such an inspiration to me and for the country." Neeraj Chopra made history at the Olympics by winning India's first gold medal, ending his country's 100-year wait for a medal in athletics at the mega-event. Not only that, but he was the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, and the second Indian athlete to earn a gold medal at the mega-event. Neeraj Chopra broke his qualification record by throwing 87.03 metres in the first round, 87.58 metres in the second round, and 76.79 metres in the third round.

Neeraj Chopra advanced to the second round with his second throw. In the second round, Chopra's first two throws were declared foul, and his final throw was roughly 84.24 metres. His hometown has been gearing up for his return with great enthusiasm. The athlete, too, is expecting to receive a warm greeting from his family and the public at large once he is back.

Arjun, meanwhile, Arjun has a couple of films lined up to be released this year. The actor, who received a terrific response for his two last releases Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Sardar ka Grandson, will next be seen in Bhoot Police. Bhoot Police has an ensemble star cast including actors Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Saif Ali Khan. The actor will also be seen in Mohit Suri’s directorial Ek Villain Returns along with Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, and John Abraham.

IMAGE: PTI

