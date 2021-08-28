Arjun Kapoor Heads To Sets Of 'Ek Villian Returns'; Co-star Tara Sutaria Reacts

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is currently gearing up for his film Bhoot Police's OTT release. While he is involved in the promotions of the film, the actor is also shooting for Ek Villian Returns. He recently shared an uber-cool mirror selfie on Instagram as he headed to the sets of the film.

Arjun Kapoor heads to Ek Villian Returns shoot

Arjun Kapoor recently took to his Instagram stories to share a mirror selfie. The actor was seen wearing a white coloured t-shirt, black bottoms and matching shoes and goggles. In the story, he wrote, "Coming for you villains," and tagged co-star Tara Sutaria, director Mohit Suri, and producer Amul V Mohan. Tara Sutaria reshared Arjun Kapoor's photo and wrote, "Ok aaja," that is Ok Come, while Amul V Mohan wrote, "Baba bringing the heat."

The pooja of Ek Villian Returns took place on March 1, 2021. Due to the COVID-19 second wave, the shoot of the film was halted. However, it resumed on July 8. Currently, the film's shoot is on its 46th day of the shoot. Producer Amul V Mohan took to his Instagram stories to share a snap from the film's sets. In the photo, he wrote, "Aye Villain. Day 46!."

Ek Villian Returns is the sequel film to the 2014's Ek Villian starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. Along with Arjun Kapoor, the film also stars John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani. The 2014 film's plot revolved around the love story of Guru and Aisha. Aisha changes Guru's life, who was earlier a gangster. When Aisha gets murdered by a serial killer, Guru takes his revenge and lives as per Aisha's values.

Arjun Kapoor's other projects

Arjun Kapoor starrer Bhoot Police recently got a release date. The film is set to premiere on the OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar on September 17, 2021. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. Arjun Kapoor also has Kuttey in his pipeline. The actor shared the film's motion earlier this week. The film also cast Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra, Sharoul Bharadwaj and Tabu in lead roles.

