Arjun Kapoor Knows What Won't Happen After Corona And It Has A FRIENDS Reference

With the Coronavirus lockdown, every day feels the same but the weekends still have their own charm. Going by his social media stories, actor Arjun Kapoor seemed to have enjoyed his weekend with a FRIENDS marathon. Amid his watch time session, the actor was quick to connect one of the show's episodes to today's Coronavirus situation and had an effective tip for his fans.

Arjun Kapoor knows what won't happen after Coronavirus

Arjun Kapoor took his social media stories and shared a video of a FRIENDS episode with Monica and Chandler's Wedding. The guest star in the episode was the popular Harry Potter actor Gary Oldman. He plays an actor in the show as well and is known to be a spitter. He later reveals to Joey that he purposely spits on his co-stars to enunciate his dialogues.

Sharing the same scene in his story, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Well this ain't happening after Corona". In the next scene, Joey tries to do the same and as he rehearses his scene with Gary. Sharing that scene on his story as well, he then captioned the picture, "Need a face shield to act from now on".

Next, Arjun Kapoor shared a picture from one of his photoshoots. He is seen dressed up in a white t-shirt and a brown striped shirt. With his hands in his pocket, the actor picked an illustrated mask to put on his face and written on the side is "Stay Safe". He captioned the picture as, "Naya Fashion".

In an earlier interview, Arjun Kapoor said that he is doing is best to support as many organisations as he can in this hour of need. He said that while people are fighting the pandemic, they should not forget to be humane to the animals that need help. Kapoor came forward to host a charity sale of his personal closet to help care for stray animals amid the pandemic. Talking about the Coronavirus lockdown, Arjun said that there has been a staggering increase in animals starving on streets because their usual sources of food like street stalls and restaurants have closed down.

He revealed that the sale proceeds will go entirely to the particular charity organisation. Arjun earlier donated to the PM CARES fund, Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, The Wishing Factory, and Bollywood's Federation of Western India Cine Employees. He also went on a virtual date in collaboration with GiveIndia to raise enough funds to feed the families of 300 daily wage workers.

