Arjun Kapoor Proves He Has 'always Been A Ladies Man' With Latest Group Selfie

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to post an amazing picture where the actor posed alongside several leading ladies. The actor called himself a ladies man jovially as he posted the picture on his social media account. The ladies along with Arjun Kapoor seemed to be all smiles as the actor complimented them for their upcoming film. Arjun congratulated the whole team of Sardar Ka Grandson through this post and fans of the actors seemed to love the group selfie.

Arjun Kapoor's Instagram update proves he is a ladies man

In the picture posted by Arjun Kapoor, he was seen posing with Soni Razdan, Neena Gupta, Rakul Preet Singh and Divya Seth Shah. The artists were all smiles as they posed for the amazing selfie with the actor and gave fans a glorious moment. In the caption, the Gunday actor wrote that he has always been a ladies man and further went on to compliment the actors for their film. He mentioned that he felt happy and proud to watch the film last night. He especially also thanked the producers of the movie who weren’t in the group selfie clicked by him.

However, Arjun Kapoor did not fail to shed light on the efforts of Emmay Entertainment who, according to him, worked tirelessly to make the dream a reality. He thus went on to speak quite highly of the film, Sardar Ka Grandson, and tagged the rest of the cast from the film in the caption. Fans seemed extremely delighted with the amazing picture shared by the actor that they wrote several words of appreciation for the actors in the frame. They expressed their excitement upon seeing the amazing selfie and posted several emojis capturing their emotions. Rakul Preet herself commented on the picture showing her excitement and appreciation for the selfie.

As seen on Arjun Kapoor's Instagram

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be seen next in Ek Villian 2 which will be directed by Mohit Suri who also directed the first film. Fans have been anticipating the release of this film since the success of the first movie. Arjun Kapoor will also be seen in Bhoot Police along with Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. This film will be directed by Pavan Kirpalani.

Image source: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

