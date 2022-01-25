Arjun Kapoor Remembers His Late Mother Mona Shourie; 'If She’s Watching Me From Up There'

Arjun Kapoor has recently recovered from the coronavirus and since then, the actor has been quite active on social media. He often shares glimpses of his day to day lifestyle with fans and followers. Kapoor shared a monochrome picture of himself as he remembers his late mother Mona Shourie.

The Bhoot Police actor was very close to her mother and had spoken about the same earlier. She passed away just before the release of Arjun's debut film Ishaqzaade. Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun Kapoor uploaded a picture in which he could be seen standing in the middle of the terrace, while looking up in the sky and remembering his mother Mona Kapoor. The Half Girlfriend actor captioned the post, "Always wondering if she’s watching me from up there...#mymommybestest ❤️." It seems like Arjun Kapoor shared a tight-knit bond with his late mother and he misses her a lot.

Fans pour love as Arjun Kapoor remembers his late mother

Soon after he dropped the picture, his friends from the industry started commenting. Ayesha Shroff wrote, Thousand percent ❤️❤️", Siddhanth Kapoor also commented, "Fully is bro ♥️". Fans couldn't resist and dropped lovely comments on the actor's post. A fan commented, "Aww what a familiar feeling 😢 she does for sure🙏", another fan wrote, "She is with u and beside u", Netizens commented, "❤️mother always blesses from wherever she is. God bless", "Definitely she is 🔥❤️", "Awwww all hearts for you", "She definitely is without any doubt ❤️❤️" and some even dropped heart emojis.

Arjun Kapoor on work front

On the work front, the actor will soon be seen in Ajay Bahl's next film which is touted to be a romantic thriller. The film is titled The Lady Killer and the actor will take on a role alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The actor broke the news about his involvement in the film on Instagram as he wrote, "Isme Thrill hai. Romance Hai. Emotion Hai. Suspense Hai !!! Presenting to you, #TheLadykiller. A thrilling, nerve-racking love story & my most ambitious film yet. Thank you my director @ajaybahl66 for your belief in me." Arjun Kapoor was recently in the news after he took it upon himself to dismiss the rumours around his break-up with girlfriend Malaika Arora. The actor stated, "Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all 😎❤️✌️".

(Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor)