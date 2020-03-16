The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Arjun Kapoor Snapped With Rakul Preet Singh As They Shoot For Their Next Film

Bollywood News

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh were recently snapped together in a funny selfie as they were shooting for their latest project. Take a look at the pic.

Written By Shweta Patokar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Arjun Kapoor

After sharing screen space with actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra and more, Arjun Kapoor is now set to romance Rakul Preet Singh for his next. The film is reported to be a cross-border love story. Fans seem pretty excited to see the couple screen space for the very first time. Starring Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta, the film will also mark the directorial debut of Kashvie Nair. 

Rakul Preet Singh and Arjun Kapoor snapped in an adorable selfie as they shoot for their next project

It was announced in November, last year, that Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh will be collaborating for a project. The duo has now officially started shooting for their upcoming film. After shooting at locations across Punjab and other places, Arjun and Rakul were recently spotted shooting at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. 

ALSO READ | Rakul Preet Singh Is A Showstopper In Her Lavender Saree; See Pictures Here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SnehZala (@snehzala) on

The social media picked up on the pictures and multiple fan clubs shared an adorable selfie of the two. In the picture, Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh are seen playfully posing with each other. Arjun is attempting to look like he is screaming while Rakul is pointing a finger gun at his head. Kapoor is wearing a pink sweatshirt and a pair of glares. Rakul is sporting an olive coloured jacket. 

ALSO READ | Arjun Kapoor's Best Scenes From 'Gunday' That You Must Check Out; See Here

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is currently prepping up for his upcoming film with Parineeti Chopra, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. However, the film's release is now postponed due to the Coronavirus spread. As for Rakul Preet Singh, she will reportedly be seen in director Lakshya Raj Anand’s Attack which will also star Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham.

ALSO READ | Arjun Kapoor’s Net Worth Is This Much After His Recent Films; Details

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor Walk Out Hand-in-hand After Friend's Birthday Party

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BMC
BMC CHIEF'S AWARENESS POST ON FB
Shehla rashid
SHEHLA RASHID APPEALS TO GOVERNMENT
Yes Bank
YES BANK: ED SUMMONS ANIL AMBANI
church
CHURCH REMAINS OPEN AMID COVID-19
Sara
SARA ALI KHAN IN VARANASI
Kejriwal
DELHI CM KEJRIWAL REVIEWS MEASURES