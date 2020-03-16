Arjun Kapoor Snapped With Rakul Preet Singh As They Shoot For Their Next Film

After sharing screen space with actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra and more, Arjun Kapoor is now set to romance Rakul Preet Singh for his next. The film is reported to be a cross-border love story. Fans seem pretty excited to see the couple screen space for the very first time. Starring Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta, the film will also mark the directorial debut of Kashvie Nair.

It was announced in November, last year, that Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh will be collaborating for a project. The duo has now officially started shooting for their upcoming film. After shooting at locations across Punjab and other places, Arjun and Rakul were recently spotted shooting at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

The social media picked up on the pictures and multiple fan clubs shared an adorable selfie of the two. In the picture, Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh are seen playfully posing with each other. Arjun is attempting to look like he is screaming while Rakul is pointing a finger gun at his head. Kapoor is wearing a pink sweatshirt and a pair of glares. Rakul is sporting an olive coloured jacket.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is currently prepping up for his upcoming film with Parineeti Chopra, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. However, the film's release is now postponed due to the Coronavirus spread. As for Rakul Preet Singh, she will reportedly be seen in director Lakshya Raj Anand’s Attack which will also star Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham.

