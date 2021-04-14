Arjun Kapoor To Co-star With Rakul Preet In Upcoming Music Video 'Dil Hai Deewana'

Indian actor Arjun Kapoor has been actively working in recent days. He will soon be starring in an upcoming music video by the music label T-series opposite Rakul Preet. The Ishaqzaade recently revealed the poster of the upcoming music video on his social media handles.

Arjun to star opposite Rakul Preet

Arjun Kapoor's next project is a music video Dil Hai Deewana with Rakul Preet Singh. He recently took to his Instagram handle to share the poster of the music video that will release on April 17, 2021. In the caption, the Ki And Kaa actor wrote 'When you find the perfect one for yourself, then the heart goes complete ‘Deewana’! #DilHaiDeewana releasing on 17th April! ðŸ˜‰'. Bhushan Kumar is the producer of the music video while Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru are directing it.

Arjun Kapoor's latest Instagram post garnered much attention from his fans. Fans of the actor are excited to see Arjun in action. One of the fans wrote 'Action wow' in the comment section while another fan commented 'Looking so handsome' for his look in the music video. Several others showered their love with 'heart' and 'fire' emojis.

Details about Dil Hai Deewana

The upcoming song Dil Hai Deewana is sung by Darshan Raval and Zara Khan. The music of the song is given by Tanishk Bagchi while lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed. The song will release on April 17, 2021, on YouTube. The tagline of the music video is 'The Good The Bad The Pretty'. Arjun also posted some posters of the music video to tease its theme. In one of the posters, he was portraying 'The Good' while in the other one he portrayed 'The Bad'. Rakul was 'The Pretty' in both the posters.

Arjun and Rakul's another upcoming project

In one of the upcoming Arjun Kapoor's movies, he will again star opposite Rakul Preet. On March 3, 2021, Arjun teased his upcoming family film Sardar Ka Grandson. The film is expected to release in 2021 on the OTT platform Netflix. It will star Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet, Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, and Divya Seth Shah.

Promo Image Source: Arjun Kapoor's Instagram

