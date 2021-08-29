'Armaan Kohli Searched Under NDPS Act, Questioning Still Ongoing': NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday detained Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli after raiding his Mumbai residence in an alleged drug case. Discussing his role in the case, NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said that the actor had been searched under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and investigation was still on in the case. He also refrained from sharing whether drugs or any banned narcotics had been recovered from Armaan Kohli's residence.

"We cannot say much right now, all I can say is that he was searched under NDPS. After giving him summons, his questioning is still ongoing. I can not reveal anything (if drugs were nabbed from his house). The investigation is on. You all will get to know, I can't make speculations," said Sameer Wankhede.

Armaan Kohli arrested

Armaan Kohli, known for his roles in movies such as Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, was raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau (Mumbai) team on Saturday. According to sources at NCB, Arman Kohli’s name cropped up when multiple raids took place across the city, and one drug peddler was arrested and found to have Bollywood links. It has been said that this person was taken along for raids, and he was also known to provide models to several Bollywood celebrities. At around 8 PM, Armaan Kohli was taken to NCB's Ballad Pier office after raids at his house were completed by the agency.

Among the operations carried out by the NCB, actor Gaurav Dixit who was absconding for long was also intercepted last night. From him, a quantity of Mephedrone, a small quantity of 'Charas' and some tablets of MDMA/ Ecstacy tablets were recovered. The NCB team has busted six modules of the Mephedrone (MD) network in Mumbai in the last two days, wherein commercial MD from various suppliers and peddlers has been seized.