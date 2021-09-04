Armaan Kohli's Bail Plea Dismissed By Mumbai Court, To Remain In Judicial Custody

Mumbai court on Saturday dismissed the bail application of Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli, who was arrested in a drugs case on August 29 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). He was remanded to 14-days of judicial custody by the Mumbai court on Wednesday. The NCB arrested him on Sunday as drugs were recovered from his residence in Mumbai. Prior to his judicial custody, Armaan Kohli was in NCB custody for 24 hours following his arrest, which was further extended to Wednesday.

After the raid at Armaan Kohli's residence, the actor reportedly gave ambiguous answers to questions put up by the agency. NCB Zonal Director (Mumbai) Sameer Wankhede informed that the actor was taken into custody for questioning under the NDPS Act after drugs were recovered from his residence.

Drug peddler Ajay Raju Singh, who had earlier been arrested in the same case, was also sent under the custody of the NCB for a day on August 29. Both were produced before the court on August 30, wherein Armaan Kohli's custody was extended until September 1. Notably, two suppliers from the Juhu area were intercepted by NCB with an intermediate quantity of Mephedrone (MD), a day after Armaan Kohli's arrest.

NCB arrests more people with Bollywood links

The NCB team on Tuesday also arrested six more people, one of whom is a Nigerian actor named Sunday Okeki aka Sunny. He has worked in Bollywood movies such as Golmaal and Kick. He is also allegedly known to be close to several Bollywood celebrities and has worked with them as a bodybuilder and a bouncer. He was arrested from Nallasopara with intermediate quantities of narcotic substances like Mephedrone (MD) and Ecstasy. The link between the six persons, Armaan Kohli and his supplier Ajay Raju Singh has been established.

Uba Chinoso Wizdom, was arrested in Nallasopara for supplying MD to Ajay Raju Singh. Another accused by the name of Nwachiyaso Israel Nwachukwu aka Sam was arrested with intermediate quantities of cocaine from Goregaon for supplying drugs to Armaan Kohli.

He is known to be the kingpin of the African Drug cartel, and the cocaine seized from him had South American origin. An NCB official was said to be injured in the operation. Two consumers have also been arrested in this case. One is a hotelier and another person named Mohammed Ajaz Sayyed aka Chiya Bhai was arrested in Juhu with an intermediate quantity of MD. He is the supplier of Ajay Singh. This nexus came to the fore after Ajay Raju Singh was arrested.

Among the operations carried out by the NCB, actor Gaurav Dixit, who was absconding for a long time, was also intercepted on the intervening night of August 30 and 31. Mephedrone (MD), a small quantity of 'Charas' and some tablets of MDMA/Ecstacy were recovered from Gaurav Dixit. The NCB team has busted six modules of the MD network in Mumbai in the last few days, wherein commercial MD from various suppliers and peddlers has been seized.

