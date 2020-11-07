Arnab Goswami gets fiery solidarity message from Ashoke Pandit, Sushant fans plan protest

Support is pouring in for Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami after his illegal arrest on Wednesday, right from Home Minister Amit Shah to the common citizens of the country. Ashoke Pandit was the latest to come out in support of Arnab, highlighting how he had been the first journalist to talk about the Kashmiri Hindus' exodus. Meanwhile, fans of Sushant Singh Rajput are also planning a protest for Arnab Goswami, as revealed by the late actor’s choreographer-friend Ganesh Hiwarkar, who said that he was detained in a protest.

Ashoke Pandit, SSRians support Arnab Goswami

Ashoke Pandit posted a strong video on Twitter, where he was heard saying, “It was Arnab Goswami who spoke about genocide and ethnic cleansing, what happened to Kashmiri Hindus in Kashmir. Kashmiri Hindus had knocked on the doors of most of the media news organisations, print as well electronic, who were fearing to talk about us, who did not have the guts to talk about our tragedy. And it was Arnab Goswami who started questioning all those responsible for genocide and ethnic cleansing.”

“He took them head on, the politicians, the terrorists. The other news channels used to invite terrorists on the channel and glamourised them, but Arnab destroyed them. Arnab is responsible for destroying all anti-national gang, whether it is Tukde Tukde gang, Khan market gang or Shaheen Bagh gang, all those who tried to destroy India and are still trying to break India, it was Arnab Goswami who stood bang on against them and is fighting against them,” the producer continued.

“That is the fear because of which Arnab is facing these kinds of problems, all those forces have ganged up. But Arnab Goswami, truth always prevails. The entire nation is with you, all nationalists are with you,”he started. Pandit also stated, “ Nothing can go wrong with you. We are all concerned about your health, yours and your family’s well-being. I, as an Indian, as a Kashmiri Hindu, who has suffered the worst possible genocide, and you stood up by us and therefore we all stand by you.”

#ArnabGoswami was d first to pick up d issue of #KashmiriHindus genocide when selected sold media hd maintained a criminal silence. V wl b always grateful to him.

He fought d #TukdeTukdeGang & #UrbanNaxals & made all antinationals uncomfortable . #IndiaWithArnab @republic pic.twitter.com/iXdYkucq8Z — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) November 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Ganesh Hiwarkar shared that all ‘SSRians’ were planning a protest in Patna on Saturday. He highlighted that Arnab and his family were assaulted by the police. This is after he tweeted that he was finally released from custody after being held for the protest with BJP MLA Ram Kadam.

Me n @ramkadam release from police custody,it’s happened cause of all ur blesings,thank u so much



Pls pray for Arnab n come on road for protest

We don’t stop fighting for justice



Thank u @nilotpalm3 Ji for coming



They do such thing’s only cause of SUSHANT case,never forget SSR — Ganesh Hiwarkar (@GHiwarkar) November 6, 2020

Previously, Kangana Ranaut, Suchitra Krishnamoorthy, Sona Mohapatra, Payal Ghosh, among others, had expressed their support for Arnab and condemned his arrest.

Arnab case update

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court is hearing Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea after he spent two days in judicial custody. Lawyer Harish Salve has argued that the Alibag magistrate refusing to grant police custody itself established that the arrest was illegal. He highlighted that the court permission had not been taken to reopen the 2018 abetment to suicide case, amid numerous other moves to target Republic in a blatant witch-hunt.

