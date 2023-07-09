Arshad Warsi Says He Had Apprehensions About Playing Circuit In Munnabhai MBBS

Arshad Warsi recently opened up about his journey in Bollywood. From initial doubts about entering the film industry to his screen debut, he shared it all. In an interview with Humans of Bombay, he revealed pivotal moments that shaped his career and helped him find success.

3 things you need to know

Arshad Warsi made his debut with Tere Mere Sapne.

The film was produced by Amitabh Bachchan.

Before making a debut, he worked as a choreographer.

Arshad Warsi says he had no work for 3-4 years

Arshad Warsi revealed that he had decided that he would not pursue a career in movies due to his skepticism about the film world. He revealed that he faced a period of unemployment for 3-4 years before getting a breakthrough. During this challenging phase, he found strength in the words of veteran actor Jeetendra, who advised him not to compromise. He recalled being hesitated when Rajkumar Hirani offered him the role of a goon, but ultimately accepted the part. He further shared that the decision turned out to be crucial, leading to his iconic portrayal of Circuit in the film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

"For 3-4 years before Munna bhai happened, I was out of work. During that phase, Jeetendra’s words helped me stay strong–I didn’t compromise. Even when Rajkumar offered me to play a goon, I was apprehensive. But I said yes. And thank god that I did, because that’s how I became Circuit", he said.

(Arshad Warsi as Circuit in Munna Bhai MBBS | Image: Twitter)

Arshad Warsi recalls meeting Jaya Bachchan

Arshad Warsi also recalled meeting veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, who was considering him for Tere Mere Sapne. He made his acting debut in this 1996 drama, produced by Amitabh Bachchan's production company. He initially worked as a choreographer, and he had a disheartening experience while choreographing a song for the film Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja. The complex nature of the song and interactions with the production team made him vow never to be a part of films. However, fate had other plans for him.

(Arshad Warsi reveals Jaya Bachchan gave him a big Bollywood break | Image: Arshad Warsi/Instagram)

He recalled Director Joy Augustine visiting his home and approaching him with an acting opportunity in a film produced by ABCL (Amitabh Bachchan's production company). After he agreed, he received a call from Jaya Bachchan who requested a meeting in the office. Warsi anticipated being fired and thought it would be a 'memorable' experience to be chastised by Amitabh's wife. Later, she announced that he had been chosen for the film.