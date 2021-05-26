'Article 15' Actor Sushil Pandey Opens Up About His Role In Huma Qureshi's 'Maharani'

Actor Sushil Pandey has been a part of several popular Bollywood movies including Phas Gaye Re Obama, Article 15, Super 30, Jolly LLB 1 & 2, Jab We Met and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai. The actor is now gearing up for the release of his show Maharani which is scheduled to start streaming on Sony Liv from Friday, May 28. The series also features Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi.

Sushil Pandey to be seen in Huma Qureshi's Maharani

The actor will be seen in Maharani essaying the role of a commander of a private army. Apart from Sushil Panday and Huma Qureshi, the Maharani cast also includes Amit Sial and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles. Created by Subhash Kapoor and directed by Karan Sharma, Maharani is a political thriller that is set in the 90s.

Talking about his character in the show, he shares, "The name of my character in the show is Kunwar Singh, who is the commander of the Veer Sena (a private army) led by a forward class in the 90s in Bihar. The Veer Sena's aim is to fight, kill, keep control and dominate over the socially backward class people." He further added, "Kunwar Singh is a person who truly believes and supports casteism and discrimination who has no tolerance for backward class and treats them as untouchables."

Sushil Pandey on working with Subhash Kapoor and Huma Qureshi

Talking about Maharani, the actor shared, "It's a story of an illiterate woman who becomes the Chief Minister of the state during the 90s when the society was male-dominated and completely divided on the basis of caste and class. The movie talks about patriarchy and how she survives in this system. It's inspired by real-life stories." Sharing his experience of working with Huma he said, "Working with Huma was amazing as she is a really beautiful human and an amazing co-actor. Amit Sial is a dear friend to me for a long time. So it was really fun."

Maharani marks the 4th collaboration between Sushil Pandey and Subhash Kapoor. Talking about working with Subhash yet again he shared, "I have been a part of almost every Subhash Ji's works like Phas Gaye Re Obama, Jolly LLB 1 and 2 and now Maharani. So he is like my mentor I can say. He had cast me for my 1st credible work in which I got a small recognition in Phas Gaye Re Obama so there is a lot of comfortable space and amazing rapport working with him." Check out the Maharani trailer right below.

