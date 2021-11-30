Actor Sanjay Dutt has been appointed as the brand ambassador for the Government of Arunachal Pradesh. The actor shared pictures with the government officials on Instagram while expressing his gratitude. Apart from Sanjay Dutt, the Arunachal Pradesh government also appointed award-winning filmmaker Rahul Mittra as the brand advisor. Apart from being appointed as the brand ambassador, a media campaign conceptualised and executed by Rahul Mittra Films, and shot by ad-filmmaker and drummer Pentagram Shiraz Bhattacharya was also unveiled on the special occasion.

Sanjay Dutt’s pictures showed him posing with filmmaker Rahul Mittra(Brand Advisor), State Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and State Legislative Assembly speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona. All of them could be seen standing on a staircase while posing for the camera. Expressing gratitude, in the caption, Dutt wrote, "Very honoured to be appointed as the Brand Ambassador for the Government of Arunachal! Looking forward to shooting a media campaign with @ramitts to celebrate 50 years of statehood! Thank you CM #PemaKhandu Ji and Assembly Speaker #PasangSona Ji for the grand welcome!"

Sanjay Dutt becomes Arunachal Pradesh's brand ambassador

The special announcement by the state government comes on the occasion of the golden jubilee celebrations, marking the 50th year of the naming of Arunachal Pradesh. Dutt and Mitra flew specially from Mumbai to Durgapur to attend the event and then reportedly jetted off the picturesque valley of Mechuka.

Filming on a large scale is taking place at picturesque Arunachal locations of Ziro village, Pakke valley, Dambuk, Namsai, Parshuram Kund, Pasighat, Mechuka, and Tawang. The month-long celebrations will commemorate at Ziro on January 20, 2022, as it was in Ziro that Arunanchal Pradesh got its name and Union Territory status in 1972. The closing ceremony will be held in Itanagar on the occasion of Statehood Day on February 20, 2022.

In addition to the promotional films, the actor will also engage with the local youth of the state on a series of initiatives on substance abuse and other key issues that cause concern in the state. Filming on a large scale is taking place at Ziro village, Pakke valley, Dambuk, Namsai, Parshuram Kund, Pasighat, Mechuka, and Tawang.

IMAGE: Instagram/SanjayDutt