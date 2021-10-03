Aryan Khan Arrested: Who Are Arbaaz Merchant & Munmun Dhamecha Remanded To Police Custody?

In a major crackdown against drugs on October 2, 2021, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a rave party on the Cordelia Cruise ship. Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan along with two others have been arrested in this case. Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra are among those involved in this case. As per NCB, so far 3 grams of Cocaine, 21 grams of Charas, 5 grams MD and 22 MDMA pills have been recovered.

Know who is Arbaaz Merchant, Nupur Sarika and others who are arrested in Mumbai cruise drug bust

Arbaaz Merchant, by profession, is an actor and also Shahrukh Khan's daughter and son, Aryan Khan's close friend. Merchant is often spotted partying with Suhana and Aryan. Ever since the news broke, several pictures featuring the trio partying are making rounds on social media. In a few pictures, he can be seen partying with veteran actor Chunky Panday's daughter and actor Ananya Pandey. Earlier, rumours surfaced that he was dating actor Alaya F several years ago.

Mohak Jaswal, Nupur Sarika, and Gomit Chopra, who are arrested, are residents of Delhi. Mohak and Nupur are both fashion designers, while Gomit is a hair stylist and a celebrity makeup artist. Munmun Dhamesha is also a fashion model.

Mumbai cruise drug bust

NCB busted a high profile drug party on a cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa and seized Cocaine, Hashish, MD and other drugs. As per sources, the two-night rave party aboard the cruise ship allegedly involving celebrities, including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, was busted by the NCB after an eight-hour-long operation. Sources say Aryan Khan has been arrested under Section 8C, 20B, 27 of NDPS (Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act.

Advocate Satish Maneshinde will be representing Aryan Khan. Aryan Khan and other suspects are being taken to the Killa Court. Adv Advait Sethna is appearing for NCB. NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede also present in the court. In its arguement, NCB claimed that incriminating chats have been recovered, and highlighted the need for further probe. "Custodial interrogation is required," said NCB, seeking Aryan and others' custody.

