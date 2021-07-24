As 'Masaan' Turns 6, Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha & Shweta Tripathi Share Throwback Photos

The cast of Masaan took a trip down memory lane as the movie completed 6 years of release. The leads of the movie Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha and Shweta Tripathi celebrate the release of their movie through their respective social media accounts. Masaan marked Vicky Kaushal's first movie as a lead actor.

The cast of 'Masaan' get nostalgic

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram and shared photos as he celebrated six years of his movie. The first photo was of Vicky sitting in the banks of the Ganga river while the second photo featured Vicky with the team of Masaan. While sharing the photo the actor wrote "24th July 2015. #forevergrateful." The actor also shared a video in which he was seen lip-syncing to the song Tu Kisi Rail Si by Swanand Kirkire and wrote "from me to you, for all the love you have given… far more than I ever dreamed of, probably more than I deserve. Thank You very much for these beautiful 6 years! Aap hain toh main hu, aapka pyaar nahi toh main kuch bhi nahi." Masaan was Vicky Kaushal's first movie as a lead actor.

Richa Chadha also took to her Instagram account and shared a photo of the entire team of Masaan that also included Kaushal and Tripathi. As she shared the photo she wrote "This turns 6! Feels like yesterday...made amazing friends on this one. Love to everyone who supported this film. But special love and squeezes to Neeraj. I love you Neeraj and I think about you every day, you're a gift to the world of cinema. More power to you. Thank you for being an amazing friend, someone I learn from. #Masaan Memories #6 Years Of Masaan." Meanwhile, Shweta Tripathi took to her Insta stories and shared various throwback photos as she celebrated the feat.

More about 'Masaan'

Masaan was released in 2015 and was directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. The movie also marked Ghaywan's directional debut. The movie was screened at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival and won two awards. The plot of Masaan follows two seemingly separate stories that converge eventually.

Image: Richa Chadha's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.