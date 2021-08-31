As Rajkummar Rao Turns 37, Anushka Sharma And Other B-town Celebs Send B'day Wishes

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao's acting career spans over a decade. The actor made his debut with 2010's Love Sex Aur Dhokha and has come a long way. He is celebrating his 37th birthday on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. The Bollywood film fraternity has been showering him with love and wishes. Here is how Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Anushka Sharma and others sent warm birthday wishes to Rajkummar Rao.

Bareilly Ki Barfi leads wish their co-actor on his birthday

Ayushmann Khurrana shared the screen with Rajkummar Rao in the film Bareilly Ki Barfi. The two actors were much praised for their roles in the film. Taking to Instagram stories, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a photo with Rajkummar Rao to wish him on his birthday. In the story, the actor wrote, "Happy birthday Rajmkummar Rao. Phaadta chalo re!."

Bareilly Ki Barfi also starred Kriti Sanon in the lead role. The film revolved around a love story with a twisted love triangle. Kriti Sanon shared a photo with Rajkummar Rao in which she was seen hugging the actor. She wrote, "Happiest birthday Rajkummar Rao! Stay the amazing genuine person you are! Wish you all the happiness and success always!."

Sonam Kapoor sends a big hug to Rajkummar Rao

Actor Sonam Kapoor also sent heartwarming birthday wishes to Rajkummar Rao via the photo-sharing platform. The actor, who co-starred Rajkummar Rao in the film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, shared a photo from the movie's promotions. In the story, she wrote, "Happy happy birthday Raj. Here's hoping your next trip around the sun has a lot of happiness and love in store for you! Big hug!." The film also had Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role.

Aparshakti Khurana asks birthday boy Rajkummar for their photo

Aparshakti Khurana reshared a story of Simran Singh to wish Rajkummar Rao. In his note, he mentioned how he could not find a photo of the two of them and asked Rao to send him one. He wrote, "Happy birthday Paaajiyo. Looking for another picture. Please send if you have one." Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana worked together in the horror-comedy film Stree.

Anushka Sharma's wish for Rajkummar Rao

Anushka Sharma never misses out on wishing her Bollywood colleagues on their birthdays. The actor took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of Rajkummar Rao. In the story, she wrote, "Happy birthday Rajkummar! Wishing you love and light always." Anushka Sharma once also called Rajkummar Rao "one of the finest actors" in a birthday wish.

IMAGE: AYUSHMANN KHURRANA, RAJKUMMAR RAO AND ANUSHKA SHARMA'S PHOTO