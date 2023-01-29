As Sania Mirza Ends Grand Slam Journey, Bollywood Applauds Tennis Star

Sania Mirza ended her decades-long Grand Slam journey recently. The star participated in the final Grand Slam of her career, where she landed second to Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos of Brazil. Mirza's final Grand Slam marked the end of an era in India's tennis history. Several Bollywood stars took to social media to congratulate the tennis legend, including Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and Kajol.

Actor Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to post a video of Sania Mirza with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik, Priyanka captioned the story with "Legend @mirzasaniar (folded hands, red heart, and eyes with tears emojis)."

Bollywood actor Kajol retweeted a video of Sania Mirza speaking about the end of her Grand Slam career. She said Sania Mirza has made women everywhere and the whole nation look up to her. Check out Kajol's tweet down below:

Abhishek Bachchan shared a picture of Sania Mirza . In the picture, Sania is lifting the National Flag with a smile. Abhishek Bachchan celebrated Mirza's career while adding that she has "always made India proud." Abhishek Bachchan wished Sania Mirza "a fun-filled & relaxing retirement," and said that she'll be missed, "but never forgotten."

"To a glorious career, @MirzaSania! You’ve always made India proud & been an inspiration for many of us," said Abhishek Bachchan. The star added, "Best wishes for a fun-filled & relaxing retirement. You’ll be missed, but never forgotten."

Sania Mirza is one of the most towering figures of Indian tennis. Among her many laurels, Mirza was conferred the Arjuna Award in 2004, the Padma Shri in 2006, the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award (previously known as Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna) in 2015. She received the Padma Bhushan in 2016, one of India's highest civilian awards.