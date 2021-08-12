As Suniel Shetty Turns 60, Bollywood Celebrities Pour In Wishes To The 'Dhadkan' Actor

Actor Suniel Shett entered his 60s on August 11, 2021. The actor, who is known for his versatility and his works in Hindi and regional language cinemas, received wishes from all over the industry. Here's how celebrities sent in warm wishes on Suniel Shetty's birthday.

Tanisha Mukherji wishes her co-actor Suniel on his 60th birthday

Tanisha Mukherji shared a collage of two photos with Sunie Shetty on his birthday via Instagram story. In the photo, the two actors were seen chatting while sitting side by side. In the story, Mukherji wrote, "Happyyyyy birthday @suniel.shetty the #OG Ironman." Shetty and Mukherji have worked together in the films One Two Three, Tango Charlie and Tum Milo Toh Sahi.

Dia Mirza sends in warm wishes for 'Anna' Suniel Shetty

Dia Mirza took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of Suniel Shetty on his birthday. In the caption, Dia Mirza wrote, "Happy Birthday Anna." She also added some tiger emojis in the caption. Dia Mirza and Suniel Shetty have shared the screen in several Bollywood films, including Shootout At Lokhandwala, Blackmail, and Dus.

Maniesh Paul's wish for Suniel Shetty

Maniesh Paul shared a photo with Suniel Shetty on his Instagram stories. The actors were seen sharing the stage on some shows in the photo. In the caption, the Mickey Virus actor wrote, "Happy birthday @suniel.shetty Stay as awesome as always!!." Suniel Shetty reshared Maniesh Paul's story.

Siddhant Chaturvedi calls Suniel Shetty his inspiration

Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a photo of Suniel Shetty via IG stories. The actor shared how Suniel Shetty is his inspiration as he wrote, "Happy birthday sir! Still inspiring at sixty." He also added a red here and folded hands emoji in the story.

Athiya Shetty's warm wish for father Suniel

Athiya Shetty shared two monochrome photos with her father Suniel Shetty on his 60th birthday. The actor added a childhood photo and a current photo in the post. She also penned a heartfelt note for her father. She wrote, "Happy 60th, Papa! ❤️

You are the one I bare my soul to, the one who reads all my thoughts. No words could ever suffice to express my love for you. You have given us the best things in life--your time, your love, and your constant care. Thank you for leading by example and supporting us unconditionally. I love you with all my heart."

