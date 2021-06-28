Asha Bhosle Remembers Late Husband RD Burman On Birth Anniversary: 'Thank You For Music'

On late music legend Rahul Dev Burman's birth anniversary, his wife and veteran singer Asha Bhosle took to Twitter to pay tribute. Asha commemorated the occasion with a heartfelt post along with a throwback picture while recalling some sweet memories of the iconic music composer. The iconic singer posted a monochrome picture along with her husband RD Burman where the two can be seen posing for the camera while standing beside each other. Along with the photo, Asha wrote, "Thank you for the music (not just from me but also the millions of hearts that beat to your madness). Happy birthday Pancham.”

Thank you for the music (not just from me but also the millions of hearts that beat to your madness). Happy birthday Pancham ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hqOWG45w7F — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) June 27, 2021

Lata Mangeshkar also remembers Pancham Da

Apart from Asha, her sister Lata Mangeshkar also send her wishes to the late great composer on Twitter. Calling him the ‘king of music’ the senior singer wrote, “Who does not know RD Burma. He was a Rajput from birth and king of music. Today on his birth anniversary I want to bow down in respect and pay tribute to his songs.”

R D Burman ko kaun nahi jaanta. Wo janam se rajputra tha aur sangeet ka wo raja tha. Aaj uski jayanti hai. Main uski yaad ko aur uske sangeet ko vinamra abhivadan karti hun. https://t.co/Izf1sulJfT — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) June 27, 2021

Born on June 27, 1939, in Calcutta to singer and composer Sachin Dev Burman, the noted composer was also known as Pancham Da. In his life span, RD Burman had composed music for 331 films and did most of the work with his wife Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar. Apart from composing some hits, he also lent his voice to many great songs which including Mehbooba Mehbooba.

Burman was initially married to a woman named Rita Patel from whom he separated in 1971. After that, he collaborated with Asha Bhosle on several occasions on the professional front. Both the artists were trendsetters at that time and their love for music brought them closer. He was six years younger than Asha and fell head over heels in love with her. He proposed to her, but she initially rejected his proposal, reportedly because of the haunting memories of her past marriage. However, after a lot of persuasions, Asha agreed to marry him and they tied the knot in 1980. Burman passed away at the age of 54 due to cardiac arrest.

