Ashish Vidyarthi Tests Negative For COVID-19 On 10th Day, Says, 'I Am So Relieved'

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi said that he is "relieved" after testing negative for coronavirus. The 58-year-old actor was admitted to a hospital after he tested positive on March 11.



Vidyarthi, best known for his work in films like Drohkaal, 1942: A Love Story, and Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin, took to Twitter on Saturday to share the update with fans. In a 30-second video, the actor thanked well-wishers for their prayers.

Earlier, Ashish in a video revealed that it was his first time in the hospital. He said, "Interesting first time in the hospital. The last I went was in the 90s for an operation. A lot of things are happening in the head. I don't know where I got this from, I was shooting in Varanasi, I was in dubbing in Mumbai, I was shooting in Delhi. Please be careful. I was but I still got it."

Over the past 10 days, Ashish has been sharing his COVID-19 journey from Max Hospital in Delhi's Saket. Here's a glimpse of the isolation period he shared —

4 imp steps to keep in mind, when dealing with Covid or any other challenge.https://t.co/NRHmwzkHxs



1. Be in communicationhttps://t.co/tVrM5Wp5Bo - Be at the Source of your Strength

3. YOU - Need to Preserve Yourself.

4. Make it Light...Begin with a Smile#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/W5j4J3xSwr — Ashish Vidyarthi (@AshishVid) March 19, 2021

Symptom free... Getting better each day at Max Smart hospital Saket, Delhi 17..

Thank you each for your love and wishes. Thank you brave #covidwarriors @MaxHealthcare @DrVivekNangia pic.twitter.com/1PRaFdmGx2 — Ashish Vidyarthi (@AshishVid) March 18, 2021

On the road to recovery, working on my lung capacity and perhaps skin quality too!

In good hands @MaxHealthcare Max Smart hospital Saket. Alshukran dear brave #covidwarriors here and everywhere..



Alshukran Zindagi!https://t.co/8C4PSvNtvE pic.twitter.com/0HsmvgVSdr — Ashish Vidyarthi (@AshishVid) March 17, 2021

A very important DO NOT DO... If you get #Covid (or are in any other crisis in life)

Have learnt it during this isolation period... Please strictly adhere... pic.twitter.com/18ZtL8goNf — Ashish Vidyarthi (@AshishVid) March 15, 2021

IT'S IN THE AIR.. YOU HAVE TO TAKE CARE !

Day 3 - Symptoms subsiding, no fever.

I got it inspite of precautions.We are at war, we need to be ever careful & deal with the bullet if it reaches you.Kudos to #Covid warriors @MaxHealthcare SAKET. Thanks for your wishes & love bandhu pic.twitter.com/MI3XwrXEPO — Ashish Vidyarthi (@AshishVid) March 14, 2021

(With PTI inputs)