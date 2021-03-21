Last Updated:

Ashish Vidyarthi Tests Negative For COVID-19 On 10th Day, Says, 'I Am So Relieved'

Ashish Vidyarthi says he is 'relieved' after testing negative for COVID-19. The 58-year-old actor was admitted to a hospital after he tested positive on Mar 11

Ashish Vidyarthi

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi said that he is "relieved" after testing negative for coronavirus. The 58-year-old actor was admitted to a hospital after he tested positive on March 11. 

Vidyarthi, best known for his work in films like Drohkaal, 1942: A Love Story, and Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin, took to Twitter on Saturday to share the update with fans. In a 30-second video, the actor thanked well-wishers for their prayers.

Earlier, Ashish in a video revealed that it was his first time in the hospital. He said, "Interesting first time in the hospital. The last I went was in the 90s for an operation. A lot of things are happening in the head. I don't know where I got this from, I was shooting in Varanasi, I was in dubbing in Mumbai, I was shooting in Delhi. Please be careful. I was but I still got it."

Over the past 10 days, Ashish has been sharing his COVID-19 journey from Max Hospital in Delhi's Saket. Here's a glimpse of the isolation period he shared —

