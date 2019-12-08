The Debate
Devendra Fadnavis, Rohit Shetty & More Grace Ashoke Pandit's Daughter's Wedding Reception

Bollywood News

Devendra Fadnavis, Rohit Shetty & other stars associated to the political and film fraternity attended Ashoke Pandit's daughter Shaarika's wedding reception.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Devendra Fadnavis

It was a star-studded gathering as the who’s who of the film and political fraternities made an appearance at the wedding reception of the daughter of Ashoke and Neerja Pandit. Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Babbar and those from the film industry like Rohit Shetty, Anu Malik, Neil Nitin Mukesh and many others were spotted at the gathering. 

READ: Ashoke Pandit Smacks 'desperate' Pakistan's 'laughable' Crackdown On Indian Film CDs

Here are the celebrities who attended the  event

Arya Babbar

 

Kabir Bedi 

Satish Shah and Madhu Shah 

Talat Aziz 

Anubhav Sinha and Sudhir Mishra 

Vipul Amrutlal Shah 

Anu Malik 

Sikandar Kher with Raj Babbar and Nadira Babbar  

Sukhwinder Singh 

Madhur Bhandarkar and Devendra Fadnavis 

Sanjay Suri  

Jeetendra 

Neil Nitin Mukesh with wife Rukmini and daughter Nurvi 

 Sameer and Anita Pandey  

The couple along with their family 

READ: Anupam Kher & Ashoke Pandit's 'Jai Ho' Message On Their Path Back To The Kashmiri Pandits' Homeland Can't Be Missed

Rohit Shetty, Rajkumar Hirani, Anupam Kher’s mother and brother, Dulari Kher and Raju Kher, Shatrughan Sinha, Poonam Sinha, Ramesh Taurani, Hrishitaa Bhatt were some of the others who attended the event. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on

 

READ: Ashoke Pandit Alleges Assembly Elections Link To 49 Celebrities 'intolerance' Letter To PM Modi

Ashoke Pandit’s daughter Shaarika had got married to Tapas Shivpuri on November 20, 2019 in Jammu. At that time, the filmmaker had shared a snap of the newlyweds in cream and golden attires and had written, “My little angel #Shaarika gets married today to Tapas Shivpuri at #HariSinghPalace #Jammu. Seek your blessings & love.  

He also wrote later, “I went into a flashback when I saw #Shaarika with sindoor & realised that this little child of mine has really grown up. I thank each & everyone of U for showering your blessings by being present personally & also from where ever U are. #HariPalace #Jammu. #ShaarikaWedsTapas.” 

Ashoke Pandit is known for his strong views on various issues of political and social importance. This is not just restricted to his Twitter handle, as he is known to make regular appearances on news channels. He is also the President of the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA). On the professional front, Ashoke Pandit was one of the producers of The Accidental Prime Minister, a film based on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, that released earlier this year. The movie had starred his close friend, Anupam Kher in the lead role. Neerja Pandit is a singer, known for playback as well as folk singing. 

READ: Ashoke Pandit Takes On Kavita Krishnan & Shehla Rashid For Targeting Harbhajan Singh Over 'Moon, Flag' Chandrayaan-2 Success Post

 

 

Published:
