Ashoke Pandit Shares Old Letter Written By Ex-PM Indira Gandhi On J&K, Paresh Rawal Reacts

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit on Friday took to his Twitter handle to share an old document written by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1981. The letter addressed to New York-based Dr. Nirmala Mitra shows how Indira Gandhi was unhappy with the treatment of Kashmiri Pandits and the Buddhists in Ladakh.

The same letter was shared in 2019 by New Jersey-based Rakesh Kaul, who claimed to be the friend of Dr. Nirmala Mitra, who is a pediatric neurologist and former director of Kashmiri Overseas Association in the USA. Gandhi in the letter sympathizes with Mitra for how Kashmiri Pandits and Buddhists in Ladakh were 'unfairly treated' and 'discriminated'.

Referring to this letter, Ashoke Pandit wrote, "How powerful the pro 35 A and 370 mafia was that even a tough PM like Indira Gandhi could do nothing. This is when you need to appreciate what @narendramodi has done in uprooting the anti-India forces in J&K." [sic] Pandit also shared a throwback picture of PM Modi talking to the people and "working on ground level". Reacting to Ashoke Pandit's post, actor Paresh Rawal said, "Thank God we have PM Modi." [sic]

When you read this letter written by Indira Gandhi, you will realise how powerful the pro 35 A and 370 mafia was that even a tough PM like Indira Gandhi could do nothing. This is when you need to appreciate what @narendramodi has done in uprooting the anti India forces in J&K. pic.twitter.com/iTPWWtHybR — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 5, 2021

This picture speaks volumes about our PM @narendramodi ji.

His connect with a common man & working on ground level has been his passion.

More power to you . #IndiaAgainstPropaganda #IndiaWithoutModi pic.twitter.com/8BfmTQQwPC — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 5, 2021

I release a historic letter by PM Indira Gandhi to my New York friend on her stance on Article 370 & Article 35A. @PMOIndia @AmitShah @CHAKRAVIEW1971 @AdityaRajKaul @AartiTikoo @rahulpandita @Nidhi Thank you, PM Modi, for not fearing what Indira did and doing what was necessary. pic.twitter.com/nnP2NbmSKT — Rakesh Kaul (@rkkaulsr) December 29, 2019

Abrogation of Article 370

In August 2019, a presidential notification along with the passage of requisite legislation in both Houses of Parliament resulted in Article 370 becoming virtually redundant. Furthermore, the state was bifurcated into the Union Territory of J&K and Union Territory of Ladakh. Subsequently, several restrictions on the movement of people, communication, and internet services were imposed in the region.

Multiple leaders including former Chief Ministers Farooq and Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were detained. The Public Safety Act charges against the Abdullah father-son duo were withdrawn in March 2020. After the release of Mehbooba Mufti, NC and PDP formed the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration along with Congress, CPI(M), JKPC and ANC to fight for the restoration of Article 370. Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been declared as the president and vice president of this coalition respectively.

