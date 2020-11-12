Last Updated:

Asif Basra Found Hanging In A Private Complex In Dharamshala; Hansal Mehta Expresses Shock

Film actor Asif Basra was found hanging in a private complex in Dharamshala.

Asif Basra

Film actor Asif Basra was found hanging in a private complex in Dharamshala. The forensic team is at the spot and police is investigating the matter, SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan told media on Thursday.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta expressed shock. He wrote, "Can't be true" right after the news broke. Asif Basra performed in Anurag Kashyap's Black Friday and Rahul Dholakia's Parzania, which received much critical appreciation. He has also appeared in Michael O. Sajbeland's One Night with the King.  He is best known for his role in the American comedy film Outsourced.

More details are awaited.

 

 

