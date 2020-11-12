Asif Basra Found Hanging In A Private Complex In Dharamshala; Hansal Mehta Expresses Shock

Film actor Asif Basra was found hanging in a private complex in Dharamshala. The forensic team is at the spot and police is investigating the matter, SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan told media on Thursday.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta expressed shock. He wrote, "Can't be true" right after the news broke. Asif Basra performed in Anurag Kashyap's Black Friday and Rahul Dholakia's Parzania, which received much critical appreciation. He has also appeared in Michael O. Sajbeland's One Night with the King. He is best known for his role in the American comedy film Outsourced.

Asif Basra! Can't be true... This is just very, very sad. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 12, 2020

What? This is too shocking!! Shot with him just before Lockdown!!! Oh My God!!! https://t.co/alfYTGxChH — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) November 12, 2020

#rip #asifbasra Another good person has left us, it hurts. This year is one of the most difficult times in life. May his soul rest in peace #RIP pic.twitter.com/wa0T9iP8JX — Sandeep Paneri (@paneri_sandeep) November 12, 2020

WHAT? Asif Basra, seen in PaatalLok found dead, likely death by suicide :( — Walnut Crumble (@walnut_crumble) November 12, 2020

