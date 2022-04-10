Athiya Shetty Attends IPL With Friends To Back Beau KL Rahul, Poses In Front Of His Poster

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, the star couple, frequently share images of each other on social media. Many times Athiya even goes on international cricket tours with the sportsman. The IPL 2022 is presently in progress, and the actress had no intention of missing it and leave any chance of support her beau, KL Rahul.

The Nawabzaade star recently turned to Instagram to highlight her attendance at Wankhede Stadium where the match between Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants is going on. She shared two photos from the match on her Instagram story. The actor can be seen posing with actress/model Aakansha Ranjan Kapoor beneath a big cut-out of KL Rahul in the first photo. She also added a caption to the story that said "Can't take them anywhere," and included an emoji of tears with joy and a shy emoji. In the second photo, the Mubarakan actor shared an evening glimpse of the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The couple recently made their relationship official at the premiere of Ahan Shetty’s debut film Tadap. Athiya and KL Rahul posed for photographers. The premiere of the film was attended by the entire Shetty family where KL Rahul was seen posing with the Shettys in a family photo.

The couple occasionally shares images of themselves on social media. The couple was recently seen in Bangalore advertising a fitness brand, for which they also shared a video and a snapshot on social media.

On the work front

Athiya Shetty's most recent film appearance was in Motichoor Chaknachoor, in which she starred alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. According to reports, she is set to star in Afshan Ashiq's biographical film Hope Solo, which is based on the life of footballer Afshan Ashiq.

KL Rahul made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in 2013 as a wicket-keeper batsman for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He was auctioned by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 1 crore ahead of the 2014 IPL season, before returning to RCB for the 2016 IPL season. After former captain Ravichandran Ashwin was moved to Delhi Capitals, Rahul was named captain of the Kings XI Punjab for the 2020 IPL season. Prior to the 2022 season, Rahul left the Punjab Kings and was drafted as the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants for INR 17 crore, making him the joint highest-paid cricketer in the IPL alongside Virat Kohli.