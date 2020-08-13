Athiya Shetty Cherishes Good Old Beach Memories, Says 'mentally Here'

It looks like actor Athiya Shetty is missing spending time on the beaches. The actor recently posted a picture of her where she is candidly captured having a good time on the beach. In the picture, Athiya Shetty is seen playing with her hair. Not to miss, the beautiful background of water that made her picture even more beautiful.

Athiya Shetty is spotted donning a long multi-coloured oversized hoodie. She complimented her outfit with an open hair look. The actor captioned the picture as “mentally, here ðŸ¦¦”. Fans in huge number praised Athiya Shetty for her picture by posting love and heart emoticons. Some users even went to compliment her outfit. Take a look at Athiya Shetty's Instagram picture.

Fans' praises for Athiya Shetty's picture

Athiya Shetty's birthday wishes for father Suniel Shetty

Earlier, Athiya Shetty posted an adorable birthday wish for her father Suniel Shetty. She posted a throwback childhood picture with her father and a goofy video of the duo enjoying some good time at home. In the throwback picture, Suniel Shetty was seen giving a kiss to Athiya Shetty while she gazed at something in distance. The actor shared a video of her father dancing around with baby Athiya on his shoulders.

Athiya Shetty is seen giggling and laughing while dancing with her father. Suniel Shetty can also be seen enjoying some father-daughter bonding time with his baby girl. Athiya Shetty also penned a heartfelt wish for her 'greatest protector'. She wrote, “To my wisest teacher, greatest protector, toughest workout buddy and my bestest friend, happy birthday! love you papa, nobody can match the size of your heart.” [sic]

Suniel Shetty's fatherly advice for his kids

According to PTI, Suniel Shetty previously revealed that he has advised his children, Athiya and Ahan, to be mentally strong if they want to survive in the entertainment industry. One of the most popular action stars of the '90s, Shetty said that he is happy with the way his children are working on their careers. "I am proud of both my kids - Athiya and Ahan. They are good and respectful towards their work and other people. When the arc-lights hit you, you go blind and I have always told them to value their work and people. I have also told them to be mentally strong to handle failure, success is not a problem," Shetty told PTI.

