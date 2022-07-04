Actor Athiya Shetty has accompanied her boyfriend KL Rahul to Germany for the ace cricketer's surgery. Post the medical ordeal, the two were spotted enjoying their time together in Munich. From exploring the city to posting mushy pictures, the two have been painting social media red. Now, the two have been joined by a special friend.

Actor Akansha Ranjan shared a series of pictures as she spent her time in Germany along with her friends, Athiya and Rahul. For the unknown, KL Rahul experienced a tough couple of weeks owing to his groin surgery in Germany. The health issue led him to miss out on the Men in Blue's five-match series against South Africa. Now, post the surgery, the cricketer is hail and hearty and is slowly recuperating from the pain.

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul joined by Akansha Ranjan in Germany

After the treatment, both KL Rahul and Athiya have been on an exploration spree while enjoying some time alone. However, sooner they were joined by Akansha. In one of the clicks, Akansha Ranjan was seen smiling as she posed for the camera outdoors, seemingly in a park. She wore a white crop top, and denim and added a yellow jacket. Apart from this, she even posed for a goofy picture with Athiya while another one showed the trio posing cooly somewhere outdoors.

On the other hand, Akansha even clicked a selfie featuring herself and Rahul as they smiled. While she sat on the ground, the cricketer posed behind her. Athiya and Akansha are featured in another selfie as they sat wrapped in shawls seemingly at a roadside restaurant with papers on a table.

She captioned the pictures from the amazing trip and wrote, “all we need is somebody to lean on.” Reacting to the post, Athiya wrote, "I just need my cortado. That’s all I ask for" and Akansha replied, "Please go to Spain Athiya. Ciao ciao." Athiya responded with, "CRISPppppppP." Cricketer Robin Uthappa's wife Shheethal commented, "Cuties." Akansha's sister Anushka Ranjan wrote, "Nerds."

Meanwhile, both Athiya and KL Rahul who reportedly started dating in 2019, have not shied away from flaunting their love for each other via social media posts. From wishing on birthdays to sharing pictures from their vacation together, the couple continued to support each other in their professional ventures as well.

IMAGE: Instagram/AkanshaRanjanKapoor