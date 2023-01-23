Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Hitched! First Photos Of Couple As Bride And Groom Out

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's first photos as bride and groom are out. The couple tied the knot on Monday at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty who were dating since 2019, had a lavish wedding which was attended by their close family and friends. The wedding festivities began on January 21. Pictures and videos of the couple's decked-up houses went viral on social media.

The couple had a starry sangeet night on January 22. A video from the festivities is doing rounds on social media.

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty's relationship

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty reportedly met through a mutual friend in 2019. The couple then hit it off and made their relationship Instagram official in 2021.

On Athiya Shetty's birthday in November 2021, KL Rahul shared two loved-up pictures of himself with her and wrote "Happy Birthday my heart." This was their first picture as a couple.

Before making their relationship Instagram official, the couple often commented on each other's social media posts. Athiya even posted many pictures of herself in KL Rahul's clothes on her Instagram handle.

The 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' actor reportedly accompanied KL Rahul in many of his matches across the globe. KL Rahul also attended the screening of Ahan Shetty's debut film 'Tadap' along with Athiya Shetty. The couple reportedly entered the screening hand-in-hand.

There was a buzz about their wedding for a while now, however, there wasn't an official confirmation until yesterday when Suniel Shetty spoke to the paparazzi outside his Khandala farmhouse.

The veteran actor thanked the paps for their wishes and said "Kal Bachcho ko leke aata hu", he was referring to Athiya and KL Rahul.

Suniel Shetty on wedding reception

Suniel Shetty on Monday confirmed that the wedding reception of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will be held "post IPL." Athiya and Rahul tied the knot on January 23 at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. After the marriage, Suniel Shetty and Ahan Shetty greeted the media stationed outside the wedding venue and distributed sweets to them.

Suniel Shetty also interacted with the paps and revealed that the wedding reception will be mostly held after the IPL. A pap asked "Reception kab hai", to which Suniel replied, "Definitely, I think post IPL ke baad ka plan hai." (We are planning the reception after the IPL.)