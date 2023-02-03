Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Pose With Ahan Shetty's Girlfriend Tania Shroff In Unseen Photos

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding was all about love, laughter, and fun. A few more unseen pictures from the couple's wedding has emerged, wherein the love birds can be seen enjoying the festivities. Recently Ahan Shetty's girlfriend Tania Shroff took to Instagram and shared some glimpses of the dreamy affair.

In one of the pictures, Tania can be seen applying haldi on Athiya and KL Rahul. In another one, she can be seen eating 'kacchi kairi' (raw mango) with the new bride. In the third photo, Tania and Ahan can be seen posing with the newlyweds. They were all smiles for the picture.

Check out the photos here:

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's first joint appearance after their marriage

After their wedding, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul made their first joint appearance as they stepped out for a dinner date. The couple opted for a casual avatar. While Athiya wore a printed shirt teamed with denim, the cricketer sported a plain white-tee and blue denim.

See the video:

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's wedding after-party

A few days ago, KL Rahul dropped a video of himself and Athiya from their wedding after-party. In the video, the couple can be seen making goofy expressions. While the actress wore a red embellished outfit, KL Rahul opted for a black sequinned kurta. The highlight of the video was Athiya's mangalsutra.

Check out the video here:

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's wedding

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23 after dating for almost three years. The couple had a traditional intimate wedding at Suniel Shetty's sprawling Khandala farmhouse. They had several pre-wedding functions including haldi, mehendi, sangeet, and muhurtham.