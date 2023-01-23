Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding: Glimpse From Couple's Starry Sangeet Night

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are all set to tie the knot today January 23. Their wedding festivities began on January 21 at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. On January 22, the couple had a starry Sangeet night, which was attended by their close family and friends.

A video of the Sangeet night at Suniel Shetty's lit-up Khandala house is doing rounds on social media. In the video, loud sangeet songs can be heard playing, while the house can be seen all decked up.

Check out a glimpse from Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's sangeet night below:

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul relationship

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul were rumoured to be dating until the cricketer made his relationship Instagram official in 2021. KL Rahul shared a set of pictures with his girlfriend Athiya Shetty on his Instagram handle on her birthday and wrote: Happy birthday to my heart" (The cricketer used a red heart emoji to complete his caption).

Check out KL Rahul's post for Athiya Shetty below:

The couple often share pictures of each other on their social media handles. They also appeared in a few of the pictures shared by Athiya Shetty's brother Ahan Shetty from his New Year celebrations.

Suniel Shetty confirmed their wedding

There was a buzz about Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding for a while now, however, the couple never confirmed the news. On Sunday, January 22, Suniel Shetty interacted with the paparazzi present outside his Khandala farmhouse and confirmed his daughter's wedding with KL Rahul.

Suniel Shetty, who was thanking the paps for their wishes said, "Kal leke aata hu bachcho ko" (I will bring the kids tomorrow). He was referring to Athiya and KL Rahul.

