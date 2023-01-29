Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's Wedding Pictures Are Giving Fans New Couple Goals

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are giving massive couple goals in new pictures from their wedding festivities. On Sunday, Athiya shared a set of pictures from the many events of her wedding on her Instagram handle, in which, she can be seen sharing some adorable moments with her husband KL Rahul. Athiya shared a mix of pictures from her Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies.

In one of the pictures, KL Rahul can be seen pulling Athiya's cheek, who seems to be having a conversation with him while showing off her beautiful mehendi. In another picture, Suniel Shetty and Athiya Shetty can be seen dancing together. One of the many pictures also shows KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty dancing with their friends.

In the pictures, Athiya can be seen wearing a beautiful lehenga and also a pantsuit in others. Sharing the pictures, the 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' actor wrote, "22.01.23." It is the day when the actor reportedly had a star-studded sangeet party.

In no time, Athiya's post caught the attention of many of her friends from the industry. Riddhima Kapoor, Dhanashree and Krishna Shroff reacted to the pictures in the comment section.

Minutes after Athiya posted pictures from her pre-wedding festivities, cricketer KL Rahul also took to Instagram to share a few more pictures with the same caption: "22.01.23."

In the pictures, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty can be seen sharing some amazing moments. KL Rahul's pictures also include his mother among others.

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul marriage

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23 at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. The couple began their wedding festivities on January 21, which included Haldi, mehendi and sangeet. Days after their marriage the couple took to their respective Instagram handles to share a few pictures from their wedding festivities.

On their wedding day, Athiya and KL Rahul shared an identical post to give a glimpse of their marriage.

After their wedding on January 23, the couple also stepped out in the evening for the first time as husband and wife and posed for the shutterbugs stationed outside their wedding venue.

Suniel Shetty, who greeted the shutterbugs and distributed sweets to them, revealed that the couple is planning to hold their wedding reception post-IPL.

IPL is scheduled to start in March and end sometime in June.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty met through a mutual friend in 2019 and confirmed their relationship in 2021 on the latter's birthday in November.

