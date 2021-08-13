Athiya Shetty Roots For Rumoured Beau KL Rahul As He Scores Century In 1st Test Vs Eng

Actor Athiya Shetty who is in England these days to accompany her rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul recently took to her Instagram stories and cheered for him after he hit a century. KL Rahul brought up his hundred off 212 balls which included 9 fours and a six. The player shared a 126-run stand alongside Rohit Sharma (84) for the first wicket and further stiched a great partnership with Virat Kohli leading to a brilliant opening day for India. Athiya Shetty shared a video of Rahul celebrating his century.

Athiya Shetty cheers for KL Rahul after he rings century at Lord's

Athiya Shetty added a couple of celebratory emojis, including a red heart. The video wasn't taken from the stadium but was recorded off a television screen. Athiya’s father and actor Suniel Shetty also took to Instagram to laud Rahul for his majestic play. Posting a video of Rahul on the grounds, Suniel wrote, “100 at the Mecca of cricket! Congratulations, and god bless baba @rahulkl. PS: thank you for my bday gift!”. The Hera Pheri actor recently clocked 60 on August 11.

In recent weeks, several pictures of the two, Athiya and Rahul have surfaced on the Internet from their outings with the other teammates including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and more. Athiya even turned photographer for Virat Kohli’s wife and actor Anushka Sharma who credited the actor for the lovely pictures she clicked in the countryside. Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty have been sharing pictures on social media while strolling around in London with their partners.

Apart from this, Anushka even shared a group picture where she can be seen posing with husband Virat and daughter Vamika along with other teammates. The post also had Athiya with her rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul, posing with the group along with cricketers, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma also posed with their wives, Tanya Wadhwa, and Pratima Singh, respectively, in the photo. Sharing the picture clicked in Durham, Anushka wrote, "Dur'hum' Saath Saath hai."

IMAGE: KLRAHUL/SUNIELSHETTY/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.