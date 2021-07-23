Athiya Shetty Spotted By Netizens In KL Rahul's Picture; Did Actress Wear His T-shirt Too?

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have kept their fans guessing on their alleged relationship. After bonding on social media, the duo has been playing the mystery game even when they are together in England. Not just the two apparently spent time together, the actress also seems to have borrowed his T-shirt.

Are KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty spending time together?

KL Rahul had posted some stylish pictures on Instagram a few days ago. The cricketer was seen walking on the streets, clicking selfies, winking, sharing a quote, and more.

However, in the third snap of the series, netizens seemed to have spotted Athiya. Many of them believed that the hand that had held his cap was of his rumoured girlfriend.

Later, Athiya’s post had got netizens flooding her with queries about KL Rahul’s whereabouts. The T-shirt that she posed with, seemed to be of her rumoured boyfriend. The Team India star had worn the same T-shirt in a post from February.

Athiya and KL Rahul’s relationship has been in the news for the past few days since Suniel Shetty and then KL Rahul posted pictures of the cricketer with Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty. Suniel also seemed to have confirmed their relationship in a media interview, stating that they were a 'good-looking couple.'

The Hero actress then posted a snap from England, that hinted that she too perhaps was with the Karnataka batsman. This was amid reports that KL Rahul listed the actress as his partner for the upcoming Test series against England.

The cricketer is reportedly set to be drafted into the Indian middle-order for the series. He seemed to be in form too as he scored a century in a practice match recently ahead of the series.

