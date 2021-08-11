Athiya Shetty Wishes Father Suniel Shetty On 60th B'day; Says 'thank You For The Genes!'

Actor Suneil Shetty who has given several hits to the film industry including Dhadkan, Qayamat, and more, turned 60 on August 11. To commemorate the special day, his daughter and actor Athiya Shetty took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture from childhood along with a recent one to wish her father.

Athiya Shetty pens endearing note for father Suniel Shetty on his birthday

Along with the pictures, she penned a heart-melting note while thanking him ‘for the genes’. In the first black and white picture, Athiya and Suniel posed for a photoshoot. While Athiya wore a denim jacket over a top, Suniel opted for a white shirt. In the second picture, a young Suniel holds up baby Athiya while he rests on the bed. She wore a white top and a pair of white-rimmed sunglasses.

Athiya captioned the post, "Happy 60th, Papa! You are the one I bare my soul to, the one who reads all my thoughts. No words could ever suffice to express my love for you. You have given us the best things in life--your time, your love, and your constant care. Thank you for leading by example and supporting us unconditionally. I love you with all my heart. ps: thank you for the genes!!".

Athiya is currently in the UK with her rumoured boyfriend and cricketer KL Rahul. The two have been spotted spending time with his teammates, including Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma and Ishant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, and Umesh Yadav. The couple hasn't confirmed their relationship but often reacts to each other's social media posts. Suniel and Athiya share quite a friendly rapport. After Athiya and her rumoured boyfriend, KL Rahul’s pictures from England went viral a few weeks ago, the actor had confirmed that she is indeed in England, but with her brother Ahan Shetty. Meanwhile, on the work front, Athiya, who made her debut in Bollywood in 2015 with Hero, was also seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor and Mubarakan. Suniel recently wrapped shooting for his Malayalam film Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea.

