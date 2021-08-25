Athiya Shetty’s Brother Ahan Gets A Shout-out From KL Rahul For His Debut Film 'Tadap'

Indian cricketer KL Rahul took to his Instagram and expressed his excitement over his girlfriend Athiya Shetty's brother Ahan Shetty's Bollywood debut. Ahan Shetty is all set to make his debut opposite Tara Sutaria in the romantic drama movie Tadap. KL Rahul took to his Instagram and shared the release date announcement of Tadap.

KL Rahul gives Ahan Shetty a shoutout

KL Rahul shares a good bond with his girlfriend Athiya Shetty's brother Ahan Shetty. The duo was also recently spotted hanging out in the UK where the Indian cricket team is currently stationed for their matches. KL Rahul took his Instagram and shared the release date announcement of Tadap and wrote, "Can’t wait bro @ahan.shetty."

More about Tadap

Tadap is an upcoming romantic action drama film directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film marks the debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty in the Hindi film industry. Tadap will also star Tara Sutaria in the lead role opposite Ahan. The movie is a remake of the Telugu film RX 100. Recently the makers of the movie announced the release date of the movie via their social media handles. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on December 3, 2021.

Milan Luthria’s directorial venture was earlier slated to release on September 24, with superstar Akshay Kumar revealing the date and the film's first poster release in March. Luthria in a statement said that Tadap was a love story with both the leads having strong parts. He added that he had seen Tara and Ahan perform together during the rehearsal workshops and they had immense chemistry.

Ahan Shetty had earlier in March had taken to his Instagram and shared a picture with his director Milan Luthria as he announced the wrap of his movie. Ahan could be seen fist bumping Lutharia in the picture and wrote that he would cherish the memories of the film forever. He wrote, "It’s a wrap on my first film!! Going to hold on to these memories forever. Thank you to the whole team of TADAP and everyone who pushed me in ways I didn’t know I could."

Image: Ahan Shetty Instagram and PTI