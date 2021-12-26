'Atrangi Re' Breaks Records By Becoming 'Most-Watched' Film On Disney Plus Hotstar

Atrangi Re released on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on Friday, December 24, 2021. Breaking all records, Aanand L Rai's directorial became the 'most-watched' film by delivering the biggest opening. Atrangi Re is produced by Bhushan Kumar, T-series, Color Yellow Production, Cape of Good Films and written by Himanshu Sharma. Viewers are praising the magical combination of Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan along with Akshay Kumar's excellent performance, and the soulful music by AR Rahman. This captivating film is available in Hindi and Tamil on the OTT platform. Gaurav Banerjee, Head, Content of Disney+Hotstar expressed their excitement for the appreciation they received for Atrangi Re.

“We are thrilled with the appreciation received for our movie Atrangi Re. Our platform aims at presenting path-breaking, unconventional and entertaining stories, and Atrangi Re fits perfectly with that purpose. Atrangi Re is a unique and magical story beautifully brought to life by director Aanand L Rai, with some of the biggest stars of the industry at the peak of their craft.” Said Gaurav Banerjee, Head, Content Disney+ Hotstar and HSM Entertainment network, Disney Star India.

About Atrangi Re

Disney+ Hotstar is the online platform where the movie can be watched. Sara Ali Khan's character Rinku is a strong and independent young woman in the film. She disregards the opinions of others and follows her heart, which leads her to fall in love with a magician, played by Akshay Kumar, named Sajjad. Rinku is an orphan from Bihar whose parents died when she was a youngster, and she is cared for by her grandmother and extended family. Her family becomes intolerant of her behaviour and decides to marry her to someone from outside the city because she frequently leaves her house to spend time with Sajjad.

This is when the family meets Dhanush's character, Vishu, a medical student from southern India who is about to marry Mandy in two days. Rinku's family, on the other hand, forcibly marries the two. They decide to travel to Delhi as a freshly married pair and then split up when they arrive because they both have other love interests. The plot revolves around what occurs once they get to Delhi, where Rinku is torn between two men she loves.