Remembering Dev Anand: Awards Bollywood Legend Won In His Career Spanning 65 Years

Dev Anand was one of the most well-known actors in Bollywood. He has reportedly done more than 110 movies and has played the lead role in more than 90 movies. His career as an actor, director and producer spanned over more than six decades. His movie Guide was India’s official entry in Oscars. Dev Anand is a recipient of many national and international awards. Check out the awards, recognitions and accolades won by the actor.

Awards and honours

Dev Anand was honoured with India's third highest civilian award from the Government of India, Padma Bhushan award in 2001. The very next year he was awarded India’s highest award for cinematic excellence, the Dadasaheb Phalke award. He also won the Punjab Ratan Award by the for his outstanding contribution in the field of art and entertainment in 2007. Dev Anand in 2010 won the Phalke Ratna Award by Dadasaheb Phalke Academy as well as Rashtriya Gaurav Award. In 2011, he won the Rashtriya Kishore Kumar Samman from the Government of Madhya Pradesh.

He has also won many awards, including two Filmfare awards for best actor, for his movies Guide and Kala Pani. He was by Mumbai Academy of Moving Images Award for his Outstanding Services to the Indian Film Industry, in the year 1997. The 2000s was an eventful year for Dev Anand as he won Film Goers' Mega Movie Maestro of the Millennium Award in Mumbai that same year. In 2001, he was awarded a Special Screen Award for his contribution to Indian cinema as well as an Evergreen Star of the Millennium Award at the Zee Gold Bollywood Awards at the Nassau Coliseum, New York.

In 2004, he won the Living Legend Award by the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in recognition of his contribution to the Indian entertainment industry and the Legend of Indian Cinema Award at Atlantic City, United States. He took home the ANR National Award by the Akkineni International Foundation, as well as the Glory of India Award by IIAF. He was Awarded at the IIJS Solitaire Awards in 2008 and in 2009 he went on to win Legend Award. The award was given to him by the South Indian megastar by Rajinikanth. He also won an award for outstanding contribution to Indian cinema at the Max Stardust Awards.

Lifetime achievement awards

1993 – Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award

1995 – Star Screen Lifetime Achievement Award

1998 – Lifetime Achievement Award by the Ujala Anandlok Film Awards Committee in Calcutta

1999 – Sansui Lifetime Achievement Award for his "Immense Contribution to Indian Cinema in New Delhi

2003 – Lifetime Achievement Award for "Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema" at IIFA Award in Johannesburg, South Africa

2008 – Lifetime Achievement Award by Ramya Cultural Academy in association with Vinmusi club

2008 – Lifetime Achievement Award by Rotary Club of Bombay

Lifetime Achievement Maestro Award by the Whistling Woods International Institute

Honours

In 2013, a brass statue of Dev Anand was unveiled at Walk of the Stars at Bandra Bandstand in Mumbai to honour the legendry star. On May 3, 2013, a postage stamp bearing his likeness was released by the Indian post to honour him. The year also celebrated 100 years of the Indian cinema and the stamp was released on that very occasion.

