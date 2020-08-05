Ayesha Shroff Shares A Throwback Pic Featuring Jackie Shroff & Suresh Oberoi; See Here

Ayesha Shroff recently took to Twitter to share a throwback picture featuring her husband Jackie Shroff with Suresh Oberoi. She also asked Vivek Oberoi to share the picture with his father. Fans have reacted with admiration towards the picture. Take a look at the picture and the reaction by fans as well.

Ayesha Shroff's Tweet

Ayesha Shroff recently shared a throwback picture of Jackie Shroff and Suresh Oberoi. Both actors can be seen smiling heartily at the camera. Jackie Shroff is seen sporting an olive coloured shirt and Suresh Oberoi is seen sporting a grey and red striped shirt. The background of the picture is quite hazy. Ayesha wrote - Hi Vivek! Share this with your dad (red heart emoji) @vivekoberoi

Many fans have responded to the post. Most of the tweets mention how good Jackie Shroff and Suresh Oberoi look in the photo. One fan wrote - Ma'am, Jackie Shroff Sir here looks quite like Tiger! and another mentioned - Old is gold. Take a look at the tweets:

Old is Gold✨😍❤️ — tigershrofffanbaseee (@TEAMiTGERSHROFF) August 5, 2020

Ma'am, Jackie Shroff Sir here looks quite like Tiger! ❤️❤️ — Rupali 💫🇮🇳 (@KrazyGal92) August 5, 2020

Awesome picture 😊 — Rishi Tigerian 🐯❤ (@RishiTigerian) August 5, 2020

Ayesha Shroff is moderately active on social media but keeps uploading memorable throwback pictures sometimes. She recently uploaded a picture of her son Tiger Shroff sitting in the balcony. Tiger Shroff looked very relaxed in the picture and was looking at his kitten who was also sitting beside him. The photo was taken against an amazing backdrop of clear skies and the sea. Ayesha mentioned in the caption that 'love has many faces.' Take a look at the post and the comments it garnered:

Ayesha Shroff also uploaded a picture of Tiger's sister and her daughter Krishna Shroff on her Instagram and added a loving caption. Krishna is sporting a yellow neon coloured dress and has her long black hair open. She also has a hibiscus flower in her hair. Fans can also spot Krishna's tan lines and hand tattoo in the picture. Ayesha mentioned in the caption - My beautiful daughter (emoji) @kishushroff @tigerjackieshroff @apnabhidu. Take a look at the post:

Promo Pic Credit: Ayesha Shroff and Vivek Oberoi's Instagram

