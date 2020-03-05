When Ayushmann Khurrana And Bhumi Pednekar Weaved Magic On-screen

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is garnering immense acclamation from the fans and critics. On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar who was last seen in the comedy-drama flick, Pati Patni Aur Woh is gearing up for her upcoming projects.

Talking about the duo's chemistry, Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar are considered to be one of the best on-screen couples to date. Let's take a look at both the actor's best on-screen pairings together.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' unknown facts: Actor was chosen amongst 100

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Bhumi Pednekar's debut movie, Dum Laga Ke Haisha stars Ayushmann Khurrana as her love interest. It is a romantic comedy film that also has a social message embedded in its storyline. The family drama flick is penned and directed by Sharat Katariya. Dum Laga Ke Haisha's final worldwide gross was Rs 71.85 crore.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar replaced a popular actor in 'Saand Ki Aankh'? Know facts about the

Shubh Mangal Savdhan

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's parings are known for being a part of socially relevant movies. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan revolves around Ayushmann’s character suffering from erectile dysfunction. The comedy-drama flick grossed over Rs. 64.54 crores as their final box office collection.

The Aanand L. Rai production got five nominations at the 63rd Filmfare Awards, including Best Actor for Khurrana, Best Actress for Pednekar, and Best Supporting Actress for Seema Pahwa.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana's most loved on-screen romantic scenes

Bala

Bala is Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's lastest film. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik. The premise of the film revolves around a man and his ways to deal with hair loss. The film also stars Yami Gautam, Ayushmann Khurrana's debut co-star in Bollywood. It is being appreciated for its offbeat plot. The film talks about an issue that is not often spoken about. Bala pulled off a worldwide gross of Rs 171.45 crores.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' worth-adding to your watch-list, know why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.