Ayushmann Khurrana And Wife Tahira Support Delhi Women Ragpickers Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap recently came out in support of women Ragpickers in New Delhi amid the Coronavirus crisis. For years, the couple has supported a non-profit organisation in Delhi named Gulmeher which is a collective of women waste-pickers who turned artisans. The NGO works with more than 200 women ragpickers and the contributions made help them look after themselves and their families.

Talking about this in an interview with a news source, Ayushamnn Khurrana said that Coronavirus has impacted people from every strata of life and has hit the lower-income groups the hardest. He added that it is the duty of citizens to come forward and support the people in dire need. He shared that he and wife Tahira Kashyap have been associated with Gulmeher for years now and are doing every bit possible to support these women who are in distraught right now.

Ayushmann Khurrana also confessed that his interactions with the women have taught him a lot about the country. He said that it taught him a lot about the existing caste divides that they are the real-life inspiring figures. He also shared that those interactions were the reason signed Article 15. He added that along with the PM-CARES fund, they are also donating their small bit to take care of the incredible women of Gulmeher.

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap said that how Indians help each other in the moment of crisis will define them as a nation. She said that the country is being impacted by COVID-19, but the impact will be much more destabilising for some people, especially economically. She added that the citizens have to protect the lower-income and daily wage-earning community like their own brothers and sisters in this time of crisis.

Tahira Kashyap further said that due to their financial instability, the community is at a greater risk because even one day without earning throws their life out of gear. She further added that she and husband Ayushamnn Khurrana are ensuring that they stand with the community and support them at this time. She said that they are doing whatever it takes for the women to support their families and stay at home with them.

