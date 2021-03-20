Ayushmann Khurrana 'emotional' on wrapping 'Anek'; shares last shot & 3 important factors

It's a wrap! Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha's second collaboration Anek has completed its shooting schedule and the former will remember the movie for numerous fond moments. The actor shared that he will miss playing the character of Joshua and the North-East region, as he termed the movie as an 'untouched subject.'

Ayushmann Khurrana wraps Anek

Ayushmann made the announcement of the wrap on Anek on Instagram. The Andhadhun star called it 'very very special' and that it was a 'very important new age cinema.'

He also asked why he always felt 'emotional' on the last day of the shoot. He answered it himself that it was because he would not get to play the character again.

He also posted four pictures from the movie. One was of him being captured in the camera, which he termed as his 'last shot in the film.' Ayushmann called his director Anubhav Sinha as 'master craftsman' in a photograph with him, and posed with his 'brill team' in another. Hinting at the importance of the script and the marker pen, he also shared a snap of the last time he used his 'stationery' in the film.

Ayushmann had regularly shared updates of the shooting of Anek with his followers on Instagram. After shooting extensively in the North-East, he had shared pictures from the last schedule in New Delhi.

The movie had kicked off in January and has been completed in two months. The film is being produced by Sinha's Benaras Media Works and Bhushan Kumar''s T-Series.

Ayushmann and Anubhav Sinha had previously collaborated on the movie Article 15, which was critically acclaimed and even went on to become a success at the box office. The actor had played a police officer in the film based on caste-based crimes. Apart from Anek, Ayushmann is working on movies like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Doctor G.